Nov 11, ARMISTICE DAY

November 11, 2025

Statement from Veterans for Peace:

The First World War ended in November 1918 when an armistice was declared at the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” marking a moment of hope and the promise of peace. For many years this day served as a powerful reminder of the horrors of war and a collective vow of “War No More.” This is still the case in some countries.

However, in 1954, the U.S. Congress redefined this day as “Veterans Day,” shifting its focus to the glorification of war and those who wage it. For the last 10 years or so, Veterans For Peace has been working to reclaim Nov. 11 as “Armistice Day,” a day that is dedicated to ending war once and for all.