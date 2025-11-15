Somerville, Massachusetts, win for Palestine

By Phebe Eckfeldt

November 12, 2025

Somerville, Massachusetts — On election night, Nov. 4, a room full of Somerville for Palestine (S4P) volunteers were waiting to learn the results of the vote on the Question 3 referendum in solidarity with Palestine. Finally poll workers entered the room and whispered to the chair people. The room hushed as the chairs told the crowd that we had won! The crowd erupted, jumping up and down, hugging, laughing and cheering.

Somerville for Palestine had won! Thunderous chants echoed throughout the room, “Free, Free, Free Palestine!” “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest!”

Question 3 was a referendum directing the City of Somerville not to use taxpayers’ money to fund Israel’s murder, starvation or sustained apartheid in Palestine. Somerville has invested money in Hewlett Packard (HP) and Caterpillar in Israel, among other companies.

HP has been instrumental in supporting apartheid in Palestine with computer surveillance and passbooks. Caterpillar bulldozers are used to destroy Palestinian homes. The right wing and Zionists tried to block Question 3 with lawsuits, lots of money, high-powered lawyers and by spreading confusion, declaring signatures invalid and making threats. They were backed by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

But nothing stopped S4P.

Question 3 was on the ballot, because for seven months almost 300 volunteers went out and gathered over 11,000 signatures. S4P won by 56% of the vote, with 11,489 votes cast in support. The volunteers had thousands of conversations with people about Palestine and spent several weeks encouraging people to vote. “Yes on 3” won more votes than Mayor-elect Jake Wilson.

Significance of vote for Palestinians in Somerville

“What happens in Somerville will be the fire that ignites the rest of the country to follow suit,” said Neda Mustafa, a Palestinian Somerville resident.

Amina Awad, a Somerville resident and organizer for S4P, told Workers World: “As a Palestinian American, I’ve witnessed my family endure Israel’s brutality for decades. I believe in a Somerville which is ethically invested in our community. It has meant so much to me to realize thousands of my neighbors agree.”

“We don’t want to see children go hungry in Massachusetts or in Gaza,” said Palestinian organizer for S4P, Mia Haddad.