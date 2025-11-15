Sudanese community in U.S. demands end to genocidal war

By Jim McMahan

November 13, 2025

Seattle

One hundred members of the Sudanese community here in Seattle rallied Nov. 8 against what they call an invasion of their country with the help and resources of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – which is a U.S. ally in West Asia.

The genocidal siege of the Sudanese city of El Fasher by the UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) brought the 100 Sudanese community members together for the rally. Supporters included Palestinians and others.

The UAE, a federation of the seven emirate states in the Gulf Region, was established and sustained with much help from U.S. and British imperialism. These emirates have feudal governments with petro-dollar economies tied to the imperialist-dominated world energy markets and especially to U.S. imperialism.

The UAE, which sponsors the RSF, is a client of U.S. imperialism. The UAE has partnered with the U.S. in the bombing war against Yemen. It is now menacing Sudan.

A speaker at the Nov. 8 rally in Seattle described how his own family members were murdered without provocation by the RSF. A Palestinian from the Council on American Islamic Relations declared solidarity with the people of Sudan, as people from both countries yearn to return to their homelands.

A second speaker pointed out that Sudanese people are still standing strong with the help of their own mutual aid networks.

Another speaker said that the war in Sudan was not a “civil war,” but a war promoted by forces outside the country. He said 14 million people had been displaced across Sudan and 150,000 people had been murdered.

Speakers pointed out that that the siege of El Fasher had been going on for a long time and argued that governments of the U.S. and other countries could have stopped the genocide “with a phone call.”

It was also pointed out that weapons being used by the RSF were made in Seattle!

There were other demonstrations over Sudan. Here is a photo from Philadelphia.

For a brief background regarding the start of the current fighting, see workers.org/2023/05/70697