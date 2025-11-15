Veterans For Peace says: ‘No war on Venezuela!’

November 10, 2025

Given the threat of imminent U.S. military attack on Venezuela, Colombia and other sovereign countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Workers World is increasing its coverage concerning that region. The following is a statement from Veterans For Peace, a U.S.-based anti-war organization.

Veterans For Peace is appalled by the U.S. military’s extrajudicial killing of fishers from Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Trinidad and Tobago — whom the Trump administration labeled as drug traffickers without evidence, due process or accountability to Congress.

We condemn President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their open threats to attack and overthrow Venezuela’s lawfully elected, sovereign government.

We call for the immediate withdrawal of U.S. warships, fighter jets and thousands of troops now menacing the coast of Venezuela. Reports of a massive naval buildup — including aircraft carriers, destroyers and cruise missiles — raise serious concerns that the administration is preparing for yet another war of aggression in Latin America.

As veterans of U.S. wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — wars based on lies that killed millions — we see through the familiar justifications for this latest escalation. Just as the “weapons of mass destruction” narrative led to the invasion of Iraq, today’s “narco-terrorist” accusations ring hollow.

The Drug Enforcement Administration itself has confirmed that few illicit drugs come from Venezuela, while fentanyl enters primarily from Mexico. Colombia remains a major source of cocaine, yet its current president, Gustavo Petro, has taken serious steps to curb production and trafficking.

What Venezuela does possess are the world’s largest known reserves of oil and gas. Its government has pledged to use those resources to lift its people out of poverty.

For over 20 years, the U.S. has waged a covert campaign to destabilize Venezuela through attempted coups and devastating economic sanctions that have killed more than 100,000 people. Now Washington appears to be returning to old-fashioned gunboat imperialism — while simultaneously funding genocide in Palestine, prolonging the war in Ukraine and deploying militarized forces in U.S. cities.

Veterans For Peace stands firmly against war, genocide and creeping fascism. We support all service members who refuse to participate in illegal wars at home or abroad. We join together with our allies in the peace movement for a Week of Coordinated Protests, November 15-23. We will continue to organize until the U.S. government ends its war on Venezuela and stops intervening in the internal affairs of other nations.

No war on Venezuela!

No troops in our streets!

No more genocide in our name!