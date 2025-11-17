NO WAR ON VENEZUELA! Sat. Nov 22 at 1pm – 40 Wall Street, NYC

|
40 Wall St. – The Trump Building
Saturday, Nov 22 at 1pm
Bring signs, flags, drums and chants!
STOP another endless U.S. war – a war to militarize the whole Western Hemisphere.
Part of International Days of Action in 75 cities…
The US military is hurrying its aircraft carrier battle group, with destroyers, jet warplanes and nuclear submarines to the shores of Venezuela, while threatening Colombia and massing U.S. troops in the Caribbean.
This move towards all-out war has nothing to do with drug trafficking. Venezuela has the greatest known oil reserves in the world – five times the U.S. oil reserves.
Meanwhile the use of Federal troops and thousands of ICE agents in raids and mass arrests, along with massive increases in health costs and cuts to government services, are an attack on all working people in the U.S.
It is time to take to the streets and resist these U.S. government and corporate attacks on people in Venezuela, Colombia, all Latin America and the Caribbean, while militarizing and repressing the people of the U.S.
This emergency call for coordinated national actions included activists from the following 30 groups:
United National Antiwar Coalition, Venezuela Solidarity Network, US Peace Council, All-African People’s Party-GC, All-African People’s Party, Alliance for Global Justice, Code Pink, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition, Peace and Solidarity Commission of the Communist Party USA, School of the Americas Watch, Task Force on the Americas, Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle,Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Minnesota Solidarity Network of the Americas, Sanctions Kill Campaign, Workers World Party, Periodismo de Verdad, Resist U.S. Led War, Honduras Solidarity Network, Cross Border Network, National Network on Cuba, Black Alliance for Peace, Anti War Action Network, Women Against Military Madness, Kawsachun News, Popular Resistance, International Action Center, Casa Baltimore Limay, Peoples Power Assembly, Rochester Committee on Latin America (ROCLA), Green Renaissance-Sovereign Rights Movement, Struggle for Socialism Party, Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice, Friends of Latin America. Veterans For Peace, Orinoco Tribune, Los Ronderos de las Redes, Diáspora Pa’lante Collective,
