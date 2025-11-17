JOIN No War on Venezuela! No Troops on Our Streets! Nov. 15-23 Week of Actions

Actions in over 75 cities – Click HERE

TinyURL.com/venezuela-solidarity

Week of Coordinated Protests –

November 15 – 23

Actions in over 75 cities – Click HERE

No War on Venezuela!

No Troops on our Streets! Calling all antiwar, peace and justice, union and solidarity activists!

An emergency network is calling for local actions, large and small, Also actions within 24 hours of any major U.S. escalation.

This call to action is posted on the United National Antiwar Coalition web site.

Click HERE to Register your action.

Click HERE to View actions taking place.

Click HERE to View and Endorse this Call.

Organize rallies, street meetings, vigils, speakouts, teach-ins, sign holdings at busy intersections, banner drops, protests at weapons manufacturers or federal buildings and events where pro-war politicians show up.

The US military is hurrying its aircraft carrier battle group, with destroyers, jet warplanes and nuclear submarines to the shores of Venezuela, while threatening Colombia and massing U.S. troops in the Caribbean. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is calling for the military overthrow of President Maduro in Venezuela and the replacement of President Petro in Colombia.

This is a build-up to another endless U.S. war – a war to militarize the whole Western Hemisphere.

Meanwhile the use of Federal troops and thousands of ICE agents in raids and mass arrests, along with massive increases in health costs and cuts to government services, are an attack on all working people in the U.S.

Using the false claim that it is combating drug trafficking, U.S. missiles have murdered crews of small boats (43 killed so far from 4 countries) off the coast of Venezuela, without evidence or due process of law. At the same time, they are sending their troops and ICE agents to our cities, with the false claim that they are fighting crime. They allege there is no money for SNAP benefits or healthcare benefits while the rich are getting yet another tax cut.

This move towards all-out war has nothing to do with drug trafficking. Venezuela has the greatest known oil reserves in the world – five times the U.S. oil reserves. The Venezuelan government refuses to be dominated by the U.S. It is determined to use its own oil, gas, coal, diamond and gold resources for healthcare, housing and education for the people of Venezuela, not for U.S. billionaires. The US attacks and open threats of regime change in Venezuela and Colombia are a blatant violation of international law.

It is time to take to the streets and resist these U.S. government and corporate attacks on people in Venezuela, Colombia, all Latin America and the Caribbean, while militarizing and repressing the people of the U.S.

Let’s join together, November 15 – 23, and build actions in cities, towns and campuses throughout the country. Let the war makers know that we are opposed to war on people anywhere in our Americas – a zone of Peace across our hemisphere.

We will continue to mobilize in local and regional actions in December, focusing on the December 17thAnniversary of the death of Simon Bolivar, “The Great Emancipator”, against colonial domination.

RESIST U.S. Wars!

Click HERE to Register your action.

Organize rallies, street meeting, vigils, speak-outs, teach-ins, sign holding at busy intersections, banner drops, protests at weapons manufacturers or Federal Buildings and events where pro-war politicians show up.

Click HERE to View actions taking place.

Click HERE to Endorse this Call.

This emergency call for coordinated national actions included activists from the following 30 groups:

United National Antiwar Coalition, Venezuela Solidarity Network, US Peace Council, All-African People’s Party-GC, All-African People’s Party, Alliance for Global Justice, Code Pink, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition, Peace and Solidarity Commission of the Communist Party USA, School of the Americas Watch, Task Force on the Americas, Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Minnesota Solidarity Network of the Americas, Sanctions Kill Campaign, Workers World Party, Periodismo de Verdad, Resist U.S. Led War, Honduras Solidarity Network, Cross Border Network, National Network on Cuba, Black Alliance for Peace, Anti War Action Network, Women Against Military Madness, Kawsachun News, Popular Resistance, International Action Center, Casa Baltimore Limay, Friends of Latin America. Veterans For Peace, Orinoco Tribune, Los Ronderos de las Redes, Diáspora Pa’lante Collective, Peoples Power Assembly, Rochester Committee on Latin America (ROCLA), Green Renaissance-Sovereign Rights Movement, Struggle for Socialism Party, Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice