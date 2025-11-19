Reject Trump’s phony ‘peace plan!’

November 18, 2025

The United Nations Security Council approved Nov. 17 what the New York Times called “President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, a breakthrough that provides a legal U.N. mandate for the administration’s vision of how to move past the ceasefire and rebuild the war-ravaged Gaza Strip after two years of war.” (Nov. 17)

This so-called “breakthrough” is nothing but an imperialist scheme to impose an artificial “International Stabilization Force” to govern Gaza, while disarming Hamas and the Palestinian Resistance. It leaves the Zionist state armed to the teeth. Trump has praised the UNSC; that alone speaks volumes as to the real character of the plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially opposed even this rotten mandate, because it makes vague allusions to “Palestinian statehood.” But on Nov. 18 he stated that he “welcomes” the Security Council’s resolution.

Russia and China abstained in the vote. As “permanent members” of the Security Council, either country or both could have vetoed the plan. Workers World believes that they should have used their power to block this attempted imperialist takeover of Gaza. Of course, it is still the duty of the antiwar movement to defend these countries against imperialism, which poses a constant threat to Russia’s sovereignty and China’s socialism.

With the vote in the UNSC, the plan is now legally binding under international law, although the United Nations does not have the means to enforce it.

Resistance News Network reported that: “Hamas rejected the U.S. resolution, stating that the measure imposes international guardianship, fails to meet Palestinian rights and seeks to disarm the resistance. The movement affirmed that resistance is a legitimate right and warned that any international force assigned disarmament duties will be considered a party working for the occupation.” (Nov. 17)

The International Action Center agrees with Hamas 100%. Dismantle the occupation! Hands off the Palestinian Resistance! Free Palestine from the river to the sea!