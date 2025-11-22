The International Action Center salutes historic anniversary for Palestinian Resistance

November 20, 2025

The International Action Center salutes the heroic resilience of the Palestinian Resistance, which wasn’t born on Oct. 7, 2023. It began over 77 years ago when Zionist paramilitaries and then the western imperialist-backed Zionist state of Israel brutally uprooted the Palestinian people, leading to the white-settler colonial occupation of their land. October 23 marked another historic phase of the Intifada (uprising) that began in the 1980s.

Despite the billions of dollars in sophisticated weaponry that U.S. imperialism has provided to its garrison military state, the will and determination of the Palestinian people has not wavered one iota. And despite the ongoing genocide — resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians that began in Gaza over two years ago and has now been extended to the West Bank — the Palestinian people have won the hearts and minds of billions of people globally, leading to an unprecedented isolation and the inevitable collapse of the Nazi-like Israeli regime.

The following statement, saluting the first rocket attacks carried out by the Hamas resistance forces on military targets in “Tel Aviv,” was posted by Resistance News Network on Nov. 14, 2025. Despite any pressure from Israel and the U.S., the Palestinian Resistance refuses to be disarmed while the occupation exists.

Today is the anniversary of a historic moment, unfolded in the history of Palestinian resistance. For the first time on Nov. 14, 2012, Palestinian-made rockets bombarded the settlement of “Tel Aviv” and occupied Al-Quds [Jerusalem] from besieged Gaza.

This historic feat was prompted by the assassination of the chief of the resistance, martyr Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jabari, Abu Mohammed. Today, Nov. 14, we commemorate the martyrdom of this commanding leader, a pioneering engineer of Al-Qassam Brigades, a strategic mind who commanded operations such as Operation Dissipated Illusion and an architect of the “Faithful to the Free” prisoner exchange deal that followed.

In response to his assassination, 1,456 rockets were fired in a historic week-long war, named “Stones of Baked Clay,” where 19 zionists were killed and several were wounded, forcing the zionist entity to develop its so-called “Iron Dome.”

On this historic day, the M-75 rocket struck “Tel Aviv.” The J-80 and J-90, named after martyr Al-Jabari, soon followed.

Today, as the liberating rockets of the Palestinian resistance continue to soar through the skies of our occupied lands, striking “Tel Aviv” once more, we are reminded that with every barrage, liberation draws ever nearer. We remember one of Palestine’s celebrated martyrs.

The centrality of the prisoners’ cause was as important then as it is now. Jabari, with martyr Jamal Abu Samhadana, oversaw the capture of Gilad Shalit, who was personally escorted by Jabari in October 2011 following his exchange for 1,027 prisoners held in zionist jails.

A political leader, military strategist, and a fighter, Al-Jabari embodied the essence of our struggle. In his words: “The gun that has neither science nor culture behind it kills but does not liberate.”

Despite the years since his martyrdom, his presence endures, guiding the resistance and our people in yet another epic in our long history of struggle, ever-focused on freedom: freedom for our prisoners, freedom for our people and freedom for our land. Glory to our martyrs.