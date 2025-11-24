Solidarity with Indigenous struggles: National Day of Mourning

November 21, 2025

The United American Indians of New England posted the following statement on their website at uaine.org.

National Day of Mourning

Thursday, November 27, 2025, 12 noon

Cole’s Hill (above Plymouth Rock)

Plymouth, Massachusetts

Since 1970, Indigenous people and their allies have gathered at noon on Cole’s Hill in Plymouth, Massachusetts, to commemorate a National Day of Mourning on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Many Native people do not celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims and other European settlers. Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands and the erasure of Native cultures.

Participants in National Day of Mourning honor Indigenous ancestors and Native resilience. It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection, as well as a protest against the racism and oppression that Indigenous people continue to experience worldwide.

Join us as we continue to create a true awareness of Native peoples and history. Help shatter the untrue image of the Pilgrims and the unjust system based on white supremacy, settler colonialism, sexism, homophobia and the profit-driven destruction of the Earth that they and other European settlers introduced to these shores.

Solidarity with Indigenous struggles throughout the world!

From Turtle Island to Palestine, colonialism is a crime!

While many supporters will attend in person, we will also Livestream the event from Plymouth.

Facebook event with bus and more information.

United American Indians of New England (decolonizing since 1970)