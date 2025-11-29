For the baby ancestors in Gaza: A book of poetry by Julia Wright

November 28, 2025

From a book publication news release:

Detroit, Michigan: Fighting-Words and its publishing team are proud to present a volume of poetry by Julia Wright entitled, “For the baby ancestors in Gaza and other poems.” Ms. Wright writes in her Introduction: “Then came October 7th and the genocidal months over two years of writing near daily poems for Palestine, as if I was keeping a journal and as if the least I could do was to give CPR at a distance.”

Julia Wright is the elder daughter of the late African American novelist, journalist and poet, Richard Wright. She is a descendant of the survivors of the 1919 Elaine Massacre through her lynched great uncle, Silas Hoskins. A Pan Africanist, she served under Kwame Nkrumah until the CIA-abetted coup d’etat in Ghana in 1966.

She subsequently worked with James Forman in SNCC [Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee] and went on to attend the first cultural Pan African Festival in Algiers alongside Kathleen and Eldridge Cleaver of the Black Panther Party. In Paris, France, she cofounded, in 1995, Wednesday rallies for political prisoners Mumia Abu-Jamal and Leonard Peltier that are still ongoing.

The foreword to Ms. Wright’s book of poems is by Yousef M. Aljamal, editor of If I Must Die and executor of the papers of Refaat Alareer, poet and teacher targeted and murdered in Gaza by the Israel Occupation Forces.

This 68-page volume contains 29 poems and sells for $5 plus $3 for shipping per volume. It can be ordered via email to moratorium@moratorium-mi.org. CashApp payments can be made to $MoratoriumNow1 or checks can be sent to Moratorium Now Coalition, 5920 Second Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202.