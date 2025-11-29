Health workers denounce Sanctions – Dec 3, 2025 webinar

SanctionsKill/Americas Without Sanctions

Launches Health Workers Sign-on Letter with December 3 Webinar

https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ Ndf8bbJ9T5SZwIsKbCyV1g#/ registration

DATE: DECEMBER 3, 2025 7:00PM Eastern time/4:00PM Pacific

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ Ndf8bbJ9T5SZwIsKbCyV1g

On the eve of the December 4 International Day against Unilateral Coercive Measures, Americas Without Sanctions/SanctionsKill will host a webinar on BLOCKADES AND COERCIVE MEASURES: STOP THE WAR ON CHILDREN! Co-moderated by Dr. Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, director of Popular Resistance and co-founder of SanctionsKill; and Dr. Adlah Sukkar, a pulmonologist, lifelong human rights defender, and founding member of Doctors Against Genocide.

The webinar is part of a new campaign launched this month in which health workers are invited to sign a letter to the US government demanding an end to its use of unilateral coercive measures (sanctions) because they are killing over a quarter million children every year!

Please read about the campaign here, and read, sign, and share the letter.

Webinar panelists will discuss the rights of children in sanctioned countries:

Dr. Mariuska Forteza Sáez, Chief of Pediatric Oncology at the National Institute of Oncology and Radiobiology, Cuba .

. Yorlis Luna, PhD is a popular educator from Nicaragua with deep roots in the peasant movement in her country, Coordinator of Bees Without Borders of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the mother of two small children.

with deep roots in the peasant movement in her country, Coordinator of Bees Without Borders of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the mother of two small children. Sister Eugenia Russián is President of the Latin American Foundation for Human Rights and Social Development (FUNDALATÍN) i Venezuela, Director of the Ecumenical Network of Venezuela, a nun and follower of Liberation Theology, and a primary school teacher.

Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch, a Palestinian refugee from Dheisheh Refugee Camp in the West Bank, is Executive Director of the Middle East Children’s Alliance, working to protect the rights and improve the lives of children in the Middle East through aid, empowerment, and education. He is an accomplished filmmaker, journalist, and educator.

Join us for a conversation about what we can do to end the practice of imposing collective punishment on the innocent.

Program will be in English and Spanish with simultaneous interpretation.