NYC demonstrators show ‘revolutionary duty’ to support Venezuela

By Brenda Ryan

November 27, 2025

New York City

Hundreds of activists rallied on Nov. 22 at the Trump Building on Wall Street to protest the U.S. government’s escalating threats of war against Venezuela and to demand “No Troops on Our Streets!” It was one of nearly 100 actions across the country held as the U.S. has deployed dozens of fighter jets and warships and 14,000 troops in the Caribbean.

U.S. warships and planes have attacked more than 20 small boats and killed over 80 civilians, claiming without evidence that they were bringing fentanyl to the United States.

Larry Holmes, first secretary of Workers World Party, said the U.S. can send these warships and troops to threaten Venezuela, but it is not going to crush the country. He stated: “It will have the opposite effect, pulling people together, especially in the Southern part of the hemisphere. What people from around the world — from Venezuela to Africa to the Middle East to Asia — need us to do is to stop the beating heart of world oppression and imperialism at the source. It is a question of revolutionary duty.”

Emy, from Arm the Dollz, a Marxist-Leninist organization led by trans women, declared: “It is our duty to tear down Western corporate-backed narratives that display nations like Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and more as monsters when in fact we know who the true monster is. The same devils trying to implement regime change in Venezuela are the same people that are continuing the genocide in Palestine.”

Ché, of the Bronx Anti-War Coalition, noted that the ongoing sanctions against Venezuela are a tool of regime change: “They are meant to create harsh living conditions in Venezuela in the hopes that people rise up and overthrow the government, But Venezuelans are actually doing the exact opposite as more than five million citizens have joined the people’s militia and pledged never to let a Yankee invade their country.”

William Camacaro of Alliance for Global Justice said the U.S. wants to control the natural resources of the countries of South America to maintain some presence as a superpower in the international arena. “They want to revive the Monroe Doctrine, and we are here to say to them that they will fail,” he asserted.

Briony, of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, said the U.S. actions were a clear attempt to overthrow the democratically elected Maduro government: “It is a counter-revolutionary offensive against the Bolivarian revolution just like the U.S.-backed military coup that overthrew Allende in Chile in 1973.”

Protesters marched through the Financial District to the Oculus World Trade Center. The demonstration was organized by the Bronx Anti-War Coalition, December 12th Movement, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Workers World Party and many other groups.