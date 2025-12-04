They are all war criminals!

December 3, 2025



The Pentagon’s targeting of small boats in the Caribbean Sea, alleging without proof that they are from Venezuela and are bringing narcotics into the U.S., has come under scrutiny in the past few days. Specifically, U.S. Secretary of War Peter Hegseth has been accused of ordering U.S. Special Operations Command commander Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley to carry out a second attack on a boat to kill the two survivors of the initial attack. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said the incident “rises to the level of a war crime if it’s true.” (cbsnews.com, Nov. 30)

Now many commentators and public figures are saying this attack is in fact a war crime.

When The Washington Post first leaked reports of the alleged war crime, President Donald Trump and Hegseth called out “fake news.” Now that the second attack is acknowledged to have taken place, Hegseth is arguing that the second attack on the boat was legal, claiming, “Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization.” (Aljazeera.com, Dec. 2)

Whether Bradley acted under orders from Hegseth or the attack on the survivors was his initiative is being disputed. Hegseth and Trump both minimized their responsibility, in effect putting the blame on Bradley — like bosses usually blame someone under them.

The International Action Center regards all of the attacks on these civilian vessels, which the Pentagon admits have led to at least 80 deaths, as war crimes and crimes against humanity. Trump’s proclamation of a “no-fly zone” over Venezuelan and surrounding skies — which international airlines did not obey — was also an illegal war crime. Moreover, we regard the brutal U.S. sanctions against Venezuela, which are an attempt to starve the people into accepting regime change in their country, as a criminal act of war.

This is a serious struggle within the ruling class over war strategy and tactics. Forces in the anti-imperialist movement must intervene against Trump and Hegseth, but be aware that they have to expose militarists in both wings of the ruling class and push it further.

The Democratic Congress members who made the “Don’t Give Up the Ship” video said they would “have the back” of service members who refuse to obey illegal orders. The anti-imperialist movement should make it clear that the movement will support any military refusers.

We condemn all attempts by both Democrats and Republicans to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s legitimate, socialist-oriented government and replace it with a pro-imperialist puppet. Maduro has rightly stated that “Venezuela does not and will not accept any form of tutelage. … We strongly reject the resurgence of the Monroe Doctrine and uphold the Bolivarian Doctrine.” (miamiherard.com, Nov. 10)

The International Action Center calls on all U.S. military personnel to refuse to carry out any orders to attack Venezuelan sovereignty. WW also strongly urges all activists to mobilize in the streets to condemn any direct U.S. military attacks on Venezuelan soil.