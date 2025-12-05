Blockades and Coercive Measures: Stop the War on Children: Watch Webinar
Speakers from Palestine, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela discuss how US-driven Blockades and Economic Coercive Measures impact children’s health.
On the eve of the International Day against Unilateral Coercive Measures, Americas Without Sanctions/SanctionsKill hosted a webinar with Dr. Margaret Flowers of Sanctions Kill and Popular Resistance, and Dr. Adlah Sukkar of Doctors Against Genocide moderating.
Watch a conversation about what we can do to end the practice of imposing collective punishment on the innocent.
Hosted by SanctionsKill/Americas Without Sanctions,
in partnership with:
Doctors Against Genocide
National Network on Cuba / Saving Lives Campaign / US-Cuba Normalization Conference
Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition
Venezuela Solidarity Network
Black Alliance for Peace / Zone of Peace Campaign
Popular Resistance
CODEPINK
United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC}