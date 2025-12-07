Amplify the voices of incarcerated Palestinian women

December 1, 2025

The Samidoun Palestinian Political Prisoner Solidarity Network posted the following statement on Nov. 25, 2025.

Today, November, 25, 2025 — the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Girls and Gender Minorities — we, Dismantle Damon, solidarity campaign for Palestinian women prisoners, wish to express our full support and solidarity with all our resisters: all Palestinian prisoners currently incarcerated in Zionist prisons, as well as our sisters detained in the jails of Arab normalization regimes and in imperialist detention centers for their mobilization against the ongoing genocide and in support of the Palestinian resistance.

Like their entire people across all geographies, inside and outside the prisons, in Gaza, the West Bank, the occupied interior, refugee camps and the Shatat, our incarcerated sisters resist daily with strength, dignity, determination and courage the assaults, torture and physical, psychological and sexual violence perpetrated by the occupation forces.

The repeated testimonies of prisoners released since October 7, 2023, their emaciated faces, the marks of shackles, torture and beatings, the signs of forced amputations, their psychological condition, the number of martyrs (81 prisoners assassinated by the occupation forces in colonial prisons), provide a clear picture of the violence, famine and physical and psychological torture imposed by the Zionist regime on Palestinian prisoners.

Over the past two years, several Palestinian organizations have collected testimonies from Palestinian prisoners, men and women, from Gaza, after their release from Zionist prisons. In these hundreds of testimonies, the released prisoners recount and describe in detail the abuse, violence, torture and sexual assaults they endured.

What emerges is the systematic practice of torture, in all its forms, by the occupation forces. With courage and dignity, many of these prisoners have testified in detail about the sexual assaults and rapes they suffered in Zionist prisons.

In the latest report by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, published on November 10, 2025, one Palestinian woman prisoner and three released Palestinian prisoners, all four from Gaza, describe the rapes they were subjected to, committed by multiple soldiers, through the use of objects and, for one of them, by one of the Zionists guards’ dogs.

But these horrific accounts describe the reality of the Zionist, settler-colonial project for which rape is a weapon of war, just like the child- and woman-mimicking drones manufactured in English factories; the U.S.-made F-35s; the Merkavas containing parts produced in Germany; or the machine guns, explosives, mines, grenades and other weapons containing components manufactured in France.

A question arises for us: What do we do with the testimonies that reach us from these prisoners, who courageously choose to speak about the vile abuses they endured?

These accounts show that violence and sexual assault, including rape, are deliberately used as weapons of war against Palestinian prisoners, regardless of their gender, in an attempt to break them physically and psychologically and to extinguish within them any potential for resistance.

For these prisoners, to speak is to fight colonial violence and to resist the consequences of these tortures. It is to expose the atrocity and horror of colonialism and to name those responsible in order to end the impunity guaranteed by a racial consensus within the colonial society and by the direct support of imperialist powers and normalization regimes.

Their testimonies are powerful acts of resistance in the face of a colonial and imperial order. For this reason, the Zionist regime seeks to render their stories invisible, to discredit them and violently represses those who choose to speak.

We must continue to amplify these testimonies and mobilize against what makes these acts of violence and torture possible and guarantees impunity for the torturers: the perpetuation of the Zionist colonial project and the imperialist policies of our governments.