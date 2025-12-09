Wed. Dec. 10 @ 2pm Challenge to Trump’s No Fly Zone

U.S. Solidarity Delegation Blocked From Traveling to Venezuela by Trump’s Illegal “No-Fly Zone.”

Our delegation of peace, justice, and anti-imperialist organizers was prevented from traveling to Caracas to attend the People’s Assembly for Peace and Sovereignty—an international gathering of 2,000+ grassroots, labor, women’s, youth, and Indigenous movements across the Global South.

Trump’s criminal intervention and reported GPS interference created a de facto no-fly zone, cancelling 75% of flights and disrupting thousands of Venezuelans trying to return home for the holidays.

But while they blocked our bodies, they did not block our solidarity.

We are joining with lawyers to discuss pursuing a legal challenge to this unlawful act of U.S. imperialist aggression.

The real threat to peace is U.S. imperialism—not the Bolivarian Revolution.

No War on Venezuela.

Venceremos.

Full press release: https://wp.me/p7jdBj-12b