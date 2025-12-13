Activists in New York City denounce Trump’s ‘no-fly zone’

By John Catalinotto and Ché Marino

December 11, 2025

New York City

December 10 – Antiwar activists in the United States held a news conference today to protest the illegal “no-fly zone” U.S. President Donald Trump ordered for Venezuela. The order had prevented many activists from attending a solidarity meeting in Caracas, Venezuela. From the tone of today’s protest, it appears Trump’s order will only increase their commitment to oppose the U.S. attack on the South American country.

Participants in the news conference included leading anti-imperialist attorneys, movement organizers and editorial activists. Many had recently participated in a campaign that organized over 100 events in solidarity with Venezuela in 11 countries during the third week of November.

Nearly 50 U.S. activists were attempting to attend the solidarity meeting taking place December 8 – 9 in Caracas, but most were prevented, because the “no-fly” orders stopped most direct flights to Venezuela.

Undaunted by Trump’s repression, the organizers brought their spirit of international solidarity to the news conference, which was sent by social media to other parts of the world, including to Caracas, and recorded for others to watch and join in the struggle.

As William Camacaro from the Bolivarian Circles said today, this is a “very critical moment” for Venezuela and for the world, and “we can only see aggression from the U.S. side.” Sara Flounders hosted the news conference at the Workers World Party/Solidarity Center office. Flounders of the United Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) described the U.S. tactics as “the systematic targeting of civilian populations to intentionally create trauma on a large scale,” referencing the humanitarian toll of sanctions, travel bans, and direct military action.

Attorneys speaking included Susan Adely, president of the National Lawyers Guild and also representing the International Association of Democratic Lawyers. Adely, noted, “Every single trip that I’ve taken to Venezuela has been an inspiration, a lesson and a model in a revolutionary process, in socialism, in people’s movements. And I think that’s, frankly, what every U.S. administration … is afraid of. The United States has been attempting to destroy the Bolivarian Revolution in furtherance of its imperialist and capitalist interests.”

Drea Sommers and Roger Wareham of the National Conference of Black Lawyers were also present. Wareham, who also represents the December 12th Movement, stated, “The goal [of U.S. policy] is to remove anyone or anything that’s an obstacle to the oil reserves that they want,” highlighting the strategic importance of Venezuela’s vast oil and natural resources.

Corinna Mullin of the U.S. Peace Council and Margaret Kimberley, editor of Black Agenda Report and representing Black Alliance for Peace, also addressed the issues. Mullin underscored that the actions against Venezuela are “an attempt to block international solidarity and to punish Venezuela for asserting its control over its natural resources and its sovereignty.”

Kimberley stated, “They want to invade militarily, steal oil, and get rid of a socialist government and it’s a way to control the entire region,” referencing the long history of the U.S. asserting dominance over Latin America.

Three people from the audience who had been intending to go to Caracas for the international conference this week also spoke at the news conference. These were Abdullah from the Sudanese Resistance Front, Jonas from the Brooklyn-based Mutual Aid & Scientific Socialism (MASS) and Daniel from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

The speakers, who all were ready to go to Caracas, elaborated both a legal response and a response of political action. For a summary of most political talking points made at the press conference, readers are invited to read the press release below announcing the conference or to view a recording at youtube.com/watch?v=WayMbvvshWE.

Today’s conference showed that the struggle against U.S. imperialism continues to grow and develop even within the United States.

U.S. solidarity delegation blocked by illegal Trump ‘no-fly zone’

Dec. 9, New York City – A coalition of peace, justice and antiwar organizers inside the United States announced that they are joining forces with lawyers to explore potential legal challenges after being illegally prevented from traveling to Venezuela to attend the People’s Assembly for Peace and Sovereignty in Our Americas, held December 8 – 9 and organized by the Simón Bolívar Institute in Caracas.

Their travel was obstructed due to Trump’s criminal blockade and illegal GPS interference in Venezuelan airspace. The organizers who were blocked will hold a press conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 9 at 2:00 PM.

Representatives had planned to travel on behalf of a broad coalition of organizations, including Workers World Party, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, International Action Center, National Lawyers Guild – International Committee, International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL), Asociación Americana de Juristas (AAJ), Anti-War Action Network, Black Alliance for Peace, Resist U.S.-Led War, U.S. Peace Council, Mutual Aid & Scientific Socialism (MASS), Veterans For Peace, Palaver Collective, Crown Heights Bites Back, December 12th Movement, Struggle for Socialism Party, Students for a Democratic Society, CODEPINK, International League of Peace and Struggle, Venezuela Solidarity Network and Bolivarian Circles — reflecting the depth and diversity of grassroots, anti-imperialist and working-class forces committed to international solidarity with Venezuela.

The Assembly in Caracas brings together over 2,000 delegates from social movements, labor organizations, women’s and youth networks, Indigenous and Afro-descendant movements and peace organizations across Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and North America. Its purpose is to build coordinated strategies for defending peace, sovereignty and self-determination in the hemisphere — a gathering more urgent than ever amid escalating U.S. military aggression.

U.S. violation creates crimes against humanity

Yet U.S.-based delegates — operating inside “the Belly of the Beast” — were barred from participating after the Trump administration attempted to impose a de facto “no-fly zone” over Venezuelan airspace.

On November 29, President Trump declared — without Congressional approval, U.N. authorization or legal authority — that Venezuelan airspace should be considered “closed in its entirety.” Almost immediately, pilots began reporting GPS interference and “navigation signal disruptions” while approaching Caracas International Airport.

Aviation analysts note that such disruptions mirror electronic warfare tactics the United States has deployed in advance of military operations in other regions. The resulting climate of uncertainty triggered cascading flight suspensions and widespread anxiety among travelers, with 75% of international flights to Venezuela cancelled as a result.

For thousands of Venezuelans abroad, these disruptions have produced a humanitarian crisis for families attempting to return home for Christmas, stranded in airports from Madrid to Panama City. Elderly passengers have gone days without assistance, and many travelers have been forced to reroute through Bogotá, Colombia, and cross into Cúcuta on foot just to reach Venezuelan territory. In response, the Venezuelan government has mobilized state-owned aircraft to assist stranded citizens and ensure reunification during the holiday season.

A deliberate attempt to disrupt solidarity

Against this backdrop, the U.S. peace delegation sees these travel restrictions as a deliberate attempt to disrupt international solidarity. “This is an attempt to blockade solidarity and to isolate Venezuela from the global peace movement,” said coalition spokesperson Sara Flounders. “We were invited to Venezuela to build working-class unity, strengthen international anti-imperialist coordination and deepen our collective struggle for peace.”

“The U.S. government sought to stop us from even showing up,” said Roger Wareham from the December 12th Movement.

Delegates emphasize that this “no-fly zone” attempt is not an isolated incident but part of a decades-long U.S. campaign of imperialist aggression — from multiple failed coup attempts, including the 2002 U.S.-backed coup against President Hugo Chávez; to the backing of astroturfed opposition figures such as Juan Guaidó and María Corina Machado; to the 2020 CIA-linked “Operation Gideon” plot to kidnap President Maduro; to ongoing economic warfare, illegal sanctions and political destabilization. Despite these escalations, recent polling shows that 70% of U.S. residents oppose a war on Venezuela.

“We refuse to accept the lies used to justify regime change and resource theft,” said William Camacaro. “The real threat to peace in the hemisphere is U.S. imperialism — not the Bolivarian Revolution,” added Corinna Mullin of the U.S. Peace Council.

Though physically blocked, the coalition states that their commitment has only grown stronger. “Our bodies were blocked from traveling, but our solidarity was not,” said Suzanne Adely of the National Lawyers Guild. Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for Black Alliance for Peace, noted: “Washington’s greatest fear is not a plane landing in Caracas — it is that people’s movements across the Americas are learning from each other, deepening unity and organizing together against imperialism.”

The coalition affirmed its determination to expand the antiwar movement inside the United States and strengthen global struggles against capitalism, militarism and imperialism.

No War on Venezuela!

¡Venceremos!