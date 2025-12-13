Successful China book launch in New York City: Videos of author presentations

New York City
A packed room of mainly activists attended a book launch meeting on Dec. 6 for an exciting, newly published book, “China Changes Everything: Observations on Global Change.” The book, a compilation of articles written by over 30 activist authors, is a project of Friends of Socialist China and published by World View Forum. The meeting was held at Workers World Party’s New York City office. Two representatives from China’s Mission to the United Nations attended the launch.
Authors attend China book launch meeting, Dec. 6, New York City. (Photo: John Catalinotto)
Twelve of the authors spoke, briefly summarizing the chapters they each contributed to the book, explaining how China is transforming social and economic life for a fourth of the world’s population while giving concrete solidarity to developing countries.
Book launch meeting attendees, Dec. 6, New York City. (Photo: Monica Moorehead)
Margaret Kimberly, a co-founder of Black Agenda Report, and Sara Flounders, a leader of the SanctionsKill Campaign, co-chaired the meeting. Both are spokespeople for the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC).
Go to iacenter.org/China_Changes_Everything to order the book(s) at a discount.
VIDEOS OF AUTHOR PRESENTATIONS
1) Michael Kramer describes the history of US aggression in China:
https://youtu.be/iOHYO__QweE
2) Che, of the Bronx AntiWar Coalition, describes the China Yemen Alliance:
https://youtu.be/Edusi-fxcJ4
3) Megan Russell, of Code Pink, talks about U.S. fantasies about conquering China:
4) Margaret Kimberley, of Black Agenda Report, explains why China cannot be contained:
5) Sue Harris< of Peoples Video Network, explains the concept of cooperation and how it made handling the Covid Pandemic in China a success:
6) Greg Dunkel, of Workers World Party, describes how China allies with poor countries to form mutually beneficial alliances using the example of Chad:
7) Sidney Loving, of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, talks about how China is moving into the future:
8) Ju Hyun Park, of Nodutol, talks about the alliance between China and Korea:
9) Mick Kelly, of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, compares China to U.S., saying that China is growing as the U.S. is in decline:
https://youtu.be/6xINxnjGkMw
10) Sara Flounders, of Workers World Party, United Anti-war Coalition and the International Action Center, explains how China’s system of Socialism is much more effective in solving the economic problems of the modern world than the U.S. system of Imperialist world domination, which is in decline:
11) Janet Mayes, of the International Action Center, talks about China being ahead in the race for moondust:
12) Dee Knight, of Friends of Socialist China, talks about the success of the poverty alleviation program in China:
You must be logged in to post a comment.