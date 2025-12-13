Trump’s all-out war on African peoples, at home and abroad

December 10, 2025

When it comes to Donald Trump’s white supremacist rants against people of African descent, there are no borders. In early November, he threatened to militarily invade Nigeria, the most populous country on the African continent, for “anti-Christian” violence. The Nigerian government vehemently rejected this claim, characterizing it as baseless.

This was followed in late November with Trump having the unmitigated gall to disinvite leaders of the South African government to the 2026 G20 conference slated to be held in the U.S. The reason? Trump claims that the Black-led government discriminates against white South Africans. It has been a mere 30 years since the heroic mass struggle coupled with armed resistance dismantled the legalized apartheid system after more than two centuries of white supremacist rule.

This year’s G20 conference was held in Johannesburg, South Africa. The G20 brings together representatives of 19 of the world’s largest national economies, plus the European Union and the African Union. South Africa has the most advanced economy in Africa, but has not eliminated capitalist inequality for the Black masses there. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted this year’s conference.

Upon hearing that Trump called for banning his country’s attendance at the 2026 conference, Ramaphosa commented: “South Africa is a sovereign, constitutional, democratic country and does not appreciate insults from another country about its worth in participating in global platforms. South Africa will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20.” (New York Times, Nov. 26)

In early August, Trump imposed a 30% tariff on goods exported from South Africa, along with drastically cutting foreign aid, most notably in the area of HIV/AIDS prevention.

The South African government was the first country to bring war crimes accusations before the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands, in early 2024 against the Israeli regime for its racist genocide committed against the Palestinian population in Gaza. This act unleashed a firestorm of criticism against South Africa, first by the Joe Biden administration and now by the Trump administration, which continues to arm the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide.

And in early December, Trump extended his racist diatribe against other people of African descent when he referred to the Somali community in Minneapolis as “garbage.” Trump has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) masked thugs to descend upon the largest Somali migrant population in the U.S. in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, with harassment, arrests and deportations. Political solidarity for the Somali people, a majority Muslims, is rapidly growing in other communities, as it has in other cities, against any ICE invasion.

It is no accident that Trump is targeting Somalis, Nigerians and Black South Africans, as well as Haitians, Venezuelans and Central and South Americans, as part of his war against migrants, especially migrants of color. Coming from an immigrant family himself, Trump has stated on more than one occasion that his goal is to restore a once dominant white population inside the U.S., as more and more Black and Brown people were forced to leave their homelands to survive and migrate to the U.S. in search of a better life.

This is why Trump has offered several thousand white South Africans incentives to move to the U.S., not because they are persecuted by a Black government. Trump is not against all immigration to the U.S. but wants to pick and choose who is allowed to migrate.

Trump’s war on migrants is in reality a war to weaken the entire multinational working class’s ability to fight at full strength in its class interests to liberate itself from all forms of capitalist inequality. This is why it is imperative to build class unity, starting with the most oppressed, to challenge the class enemy — the billionaire ruling class — to win workers’ power.