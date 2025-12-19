Hamas reaffirms objectives on the 38th anniversary of their founding

December 19, 2025

The Hamas Online English Mirror posted the following statement on Dec. 14, 2025On the 38th anniversary of the founding of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), we affirm the following:

– The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation is a firmly-rooted milestone in our people’s path of struggle and independence. We follow the path of the martyred leaders, committed to the blood and sacrifices of our people until liberation of the land and holy sites, whatever the sacrifices.

– Throughout two full years of aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip, the occupation has succeeded only in the criminal targeting of defenseless civilians and civilian life. It has failed in achieving its aggressive objectives despite its brutal war machine, fascist army and U.S. support.

– Hamas has complied with all terms of the ceasefire agreement, while the occupation continues to breach it daily, fabricating flimsy pretexts to evade its obligations.

Here, we reaffirm the following:

We demand the mediators and the U.S. administration pressure the occupation and compel its fascist government to implement the terms of the agreement and to condemn its ongoing, systematic violations.

We demand the U.S. administration fulfill its declared commitments, adhere to the path of the ceasefire agreement, pressure the occupation to respect the ceasefire, stop its violations and aggression against our people, open the crossings — especially the Rafah crossing in both directions — and increase the entry of aid.

We categorically reject all forms of guardianship or mandate over the Gaza Strip and over any inch of our occupied lands. We warn against aligning with attempts aimed at displacement and re-engineering Gaza based on the enemy’s plans. We affirm that our people alone decide who governs them; they are capable of managing their own affairs and possess the legitimate right to defend themselves, liberate their land and establish their fully sovereign independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

We call upon our Arab and Islamic Ummah (community) — its leaders, governments, peoples and organizations — to take urgent action and exert all efforts to pressure the occupation to stop its aggression, open the crossings, allow the entry of aid, immediately implement relief, shelter and reconstruction plans and provide the requirements for a normal human life for over two million Palestinians.

The crimes of the Zionist enemy during the two years of genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are systematic, full-fledged crimes that will not be subject to statutes of limitations. The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court must continue to pursue the occupation and its criminal leaders, prosecute them and prevent them from escaping punishment.

– Occupied Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain the title of the conflict with the Zionist entity, which has no legitimacy or sovereignty over them. The Judaization and settlement/colonial plans will not succeed in erasing their landmarks. Jerusalem will remain the eternal capital of Palestine, and Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain purely Islamic.

– The crimes of the fascist occupation government against our prisoners and detainees in its prisons constitute a sadistic policy and a systematic retaliatory approach that has turned prisons into killing fields. We affirm that the issue of liberating our prisoners will remain at the forefront of our national priorities. We denounce the state of international silence towards their just cause and call on the international community and rights groups to pressure the occupation to stop its crimes against them.

– Our inalienable national rights, particularly our people’s right to resistance in all its forms, are legitimate rights under international laws and humanitarian norms that cannot be waived or compromised.