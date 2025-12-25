An exciting new book on China has just appeared – please help us publish it!

Friends of Socialist China invites you to help with

China Changes Everything!

Dear Friends,

An exciting new book has just appeared – please help us publish it!

China Changes Everything can change how people understand China.

The exciting descriptions of what is new and the many personal stories can help counter the endless U.S. threats, lies, fake news and false propaganda. We want your help to get this book into libraries, bookstores and discussion groups.

China Changes Everything is very special – it highlights and details China’s historic achievements and breakthroughs, with analysis from leading voices:

Gerald Horne, leading US historian and author of dozens of books;

Jacqueline Luqman, chair of the Black Alliance for Peace;

Margaret Kimberley, editor of Black Agenda Report;

Pawel Wargan, leader of the Progressive International;

K.J. Noh, anchor of The China Report;

Radhika Desai, convenor of the International Manifesto Group;

Kenneth Hammond, China historian and co-founder of Pivot To Peace;

Megan Russell, CodePink’s China Is Not Our Enemy campaign leader;

Danny Haiphong and Carlos Martinez, co-founders of Friends of Socialist China.

These are some of the highlights, written by on-site observers:

China’s Targeted Poverty Alleviation program has helped half its population overcome extreme poverty, with free healthcare and education, and full participation in China’s common prosperity.

Leading the world in efforts to save the planet from climate change disaster, China is capturing the sun’s and wind’s power with solar panels, wind turbines and hydro power.

Electric cars, high speed rail, clean and quiet metro subways in all major cities are setting an example for the world – and providing alternatives for use globally.

With the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) China is extending its own infrastructure revolution to friends in the Global South: ports, highways, schools and hospitals, power grids, communication and industrialization, instead of debt traps and neo-colonial dependency.

The BRICS platform of geo-economic cooperation is forging a path to peaceful common prosperity for a shared future, instead of endless war.

Friends of Socialist China is proud and excited to bring together these leading voices in a united celebration of China’s breakthrough achievements and an in-depth analysis of how China really is changing everything!

Please help us make China Changes Everything available widely. Please send $30 or more now to reserve your copy. If you can, make a larger donation to cover the costs of making this important book widely known.

We hope to raise $5,000 to cover costs of producing the book and promoting it to libraries and bookstores. All the labor of writing, editing and designing the book has been FREE. And we want to make this information easily accessible to a wide audience. We are offering the Ebook FREE to assure everyone can read it.

To donate go to https://iacenter.org/donate/.

Whatever you can contribute will help, and we’ll send you a free Ebook of China Changes Everything!

Thanks for your solidarity!

Carlos Martinez and Sara Founders

Co-founder, Friends of Socialist China Coordinator of China Changes Everything