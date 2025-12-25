Successful China book launch in New York City: Videos of author presentations

New York City

A packed room of mainly activists attended a book launch meeting on Dec. 6 for an exciting, newly published book, “China Changes Everything: Observations on Global Change.” The book, a compilation of articles written by over 30 activist authors, is a project of Friends of Socialist China and published by World View Forum. The meeting was held at Workers World Party’s New York City office. Two representatives from China’s Mission to the United Nations attended the launch.

Twelve of the authors spoke, briefly summarizing the chapters they each contributed to the book, explaining how China is transforming social and economic life for a fourth of the world’s population while giving concrete solidarity to developing countries.

Margaret Kimberly, a co-founder of Black Agenda Report, and Sara Flounders, a leader of the SanctionsKill Campaign, co-chaired the meeting. Both are spokespeople for the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC).

Go to iacenter.org/China_Changes_Everything to order the book(s) at a discount.

VIDEOS OF AUTHOR PRESENTATIONS

1) Michael Kramer describes the history of US aggression in China:

https://youtu.be/iOHYO__QweE