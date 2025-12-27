Palestine will not be forgotten

December 23, 2025

Although it may appear that the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, has subsided, because it has been off the front pages of the corporate press for the past few months, nothing can be further from the truth.

Despite the first phase of the ceasefire signed by the U.S., the Zionist state and the Hamas resistance in early October, Israel has carried out hundreds of documented violations of this agreement with sophisticated weaponry provided by the Trump administration. Israel continues to kill hundreds of Palestinians and prohibits thousands of humanitarian aid trucks filled with food and medical aid from entering Gaza. Civilians, especially children, are being starved and frozen to death in winter weather due to lack of shelter. Reconstruction of bombed infrastructures has been stalled.

In response to these ongoing war crimes, Hamas released a statement that reads in part: “The terrorist occupation government continues to violate the ceasefire agreement through its deliberate and ongoing targeting of people across the Gaza Strip. More than 400 martyrs have been killed since the announcement of the agreement over two months ago, amid a weird state of international inaction and silence towards the crimes of this fascist government.

“We also affirm that the occupation doesn’t just target civilians but deepens their humanitarian catastrophe by preventing and obstructing ambulances and medical teams from reaching the targeted areas to rescue the injured. This criminal behavior amounts to a complex crime and constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.” (Hamas Online English Mirror, Dec. 20)

Not only are these ceasefire violations taking place in Gaza with U.S. blessing, but Israel continues its indiscriminate bombings in Lebanon and Syria in its efforts to expand its territorial control throughout West Asia. Israel has also intensified its murderous rampage throughout the West Bank to make way for even more illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

Repression breeds global resistance, solidarity

The Axis of Resistance, which includes all of the Palestinian armed formations along with anti-imperialist organizations based in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran, has been on the front lines in the struggle against the Zionist regime and U.S. and other Western imperialist countries. However, the resistance forces are not alone.

Ever since the Al-Aqsa Flood erupted on the world stage on Oct. 7, 2023, the masses throughout the Global South and Global North have played a decisive role in deepening the social isolation of Israel. They have held mass demonstrations, boycott and divestment campaigns, worker shutdowns of European ports sending arms to Israel and direct actions. And the repressive force including police violence used against progressive movements from Germany to England to the United States has failed to stop the solidarity movements with the Palestinian people fighting for their stolen land and sovereignty.

One case of this heroic solidarity that warrants worldwide attention involves members of Palestine Action, a group of militant activists who have targeted the infamous Elbit Systems, an Israeli arms manufacturer, in Filton, near Bristol, England, for several months.

Palestine Action was banned by the British government and falsely characterized as a “terrorist” organization. These activists have been detained for almost a year without trial, accused of alleged criminal damage, aggravated burglary and violent disorder at the Elbit factory. Some of its members have been on a hunger strike for weeks and five, who have not eaten for at least 40 days, are at severe risk. Over 1,600 people have been arrested for openly expressing solidarity with Palestine Action since it was banned by the Labour Party government in July.

The struggle to free Palestine from the river to the sea will continue to inspire millions of people worldwide, led by the steadfast armed resistance, which will eventually lead to the demise of this most hated, Nazi-like regime. That will be a serious blow against imperialism.