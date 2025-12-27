Stop Trump from waging war on Venezuela!

By John Catalinotto

December 23, 2025

Since the U.S. escalated its piracy in the Caribbean threatening Venezuela’s people, many in the anti-imperialist movement anticipated that President Donald Trump’s Dec. 18 prime-time speech to the U.S. public would be a declaration of war. Organizations that had been working together to stop that war called an action in New York’s Times Square for Dec. 19. Trump’s 18-minute address made no mention of the imminent war. It was instead a rant against his presumed enemies and against most of the U.S. working class.

Anti-imperialists came out to support the Bolivarian Revolution. They wound up confronting some people who left Venezuela because of their opposition to the Bolivarian government. Some youths passing by joined the protest. Speakers promised further mobilization.

Among the organizations endorsing and supporting the action were: the Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle, the BAP Haiti/Americans Team, the Bronx Anti-War Coalition, the ProLibertad Freedom Campaign, the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), the Simón Bolívar Front for Peace, the U.S. Peace Council and Workers World Party.

– Report and photo by John Catalinotto