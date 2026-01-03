NO WAR ON VENEZUELA: EMERGENCY PROTESTS: ACTION ALERTS AND VIDEOS

In Venezuela: The Venezuelan People Will Win. The speaker in Venezuela lets the world know that Venezuela cannot be defeated:

Sara Flounders, IAC, UNAC, WWP contributing editor addresses a mass demonstration in Times Square, New York City, hours after the news broke about the U.S. bombing Venezuela and kidnaping Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Celia Flores:

More to come. Stay tuned!

Calls to action

International

More to come