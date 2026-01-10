Register International Online STOP War on Venezuela Rally – SUN. Jan 25 at 2pm EST

International Online Stop War With Venezuela Rally

SUNDAY, January 25, 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm GMT

Join our international mass online rally to hear from international activists taking urgent action and coordinating resistance from around the world, in solidarity with the right of Venezuela to defend itself and to fight back against US imperialist attack.

In the face of blatant, illegal US attacks on Venezuela, popular movements around the world have taken to the streets in support of their Bolivarian Revolution. President Maduro has been kidnapped, charged with Bogus “narco-terrorism” and conspiracy and imprisoned in NY.

The Venezuelan people are resisting and we must support them. We must continue to defend and stand alongside the brave people of Venezuela, against U.S. terrorism and destabilization. We must have coordinated and organized resistance against imperialist war for sustained and growing international solidarity.

Registration Now: tinyurl.com/handsoffvenez uelarally