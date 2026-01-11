A view of post-kidnapping Venezuela: I dreamed of planes that clouded the day …

By Sergio Rodriguez Gelfenstein

January 9, 2026

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

By Silvio Rodríguez (Cuban folk singer and poet)

I dreamed of planes

That clouded the day

Just when people

Were singing and laughing

Were singing and laughing

I dreamed of planes

That shot each other down

Destroying the grace

Of the clear morning

Of the clear morning

If I think that I was made

To dream of the sun

And to say things

That awaken love

How is it possible then

That I sleep between bouts

Of anguish and horror?

On my white sheet

They poured soot

They have thrown trash

In my green garden

If I catch the culprit

Of so much disaster

He will regret it

Last night I had a dream

And last night it was summer

Oh terrible summer

For an evil dream

For an evil dream

Last night I had a dream

That no one deserved

How much of the nightmare

Will still remain

Will still remain?

If I think that I was made

To dream of the sun

And to say things

That awaken love

How is it possible then

That I sleep between bouts

Of anguish and horror?

On my white sheet

They poured soot

They threw trash

In my green garden

If I catch the perpetrator

Of so much disaster

He will regret it

I dreamed of a pit

Underground with people

Who trembled

To the beat of death

To the beat of death

I dreamed of a pit

Underground and dark

And I hope that my dream

Is not my future

Is not my future

If I think that I was made

To dream of the sun

And to say things

That awaken love

How is it possible then

That I sleep between bouts

Of anguish and horror?

On my white sheet

They poured soot

They have thrown trash

In my green garden

If I catch the perpetrator

Of so much disaster

He will regret it

The author is a Venezuelan consultant, international analyst, former Director of International Relations of the Presidency of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and former Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Nicaragua. (sergioro07.blogspot.com) Translation by John Catalinotto.

It is quite difficult to express something new and different from what I have said and written in the last three days. It seems to me that the most important thing has been that Venezuela has managed to ensure constitutional continuity in the management of the state and the government after the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro. This, much to the chagrin of the United States, has been verified.

The chain of events in recent days reflects a solid rule of law and the existence of strong institutions that guarantee the strength of a country that functions in strict accordance with its National Constitution. Approved by a popular referendum on Dec. 15, 1999, the Constitution sets out a political, legal and social contract that transcends individuals and leaders who are no longer physically present.

We lost Commander Hugo Chávez, but before that, on Dec. 8, 2012, he showed us the way. President Maduro was kidnapped, but he, being foresighted, left us the Decree of External Emergency so that, in the event of his absence, the country would continue to function.

Venezuela still functions

Since Dec. 15, 1999, this country, Venezuela, has been following the path of law and justice in accordance with its Constitution. To interrupt this path, it is not enough to assassinate Commander Chávez and kidnap President Maduro. Let’s look at what happened after Jan. 3:

That same day. Approval in the Constitutional Chamber of the temporary absence of President Maduro. It should be clear that this is not a permanent absence. To that extent, he remains the constitutional president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Delcy Rodríguez is the vice president and now in charge of the presidency. Thus, the constitutional thread has been maintained.

This is very important, because European countries and the opposition attempted to argue that new elections and a “peaceful and orderly transition” were necessary. There will be no transition here, because there has been no change in the regime or the government. What has happened, I repeat, is legal and constitutional continuity. This is no minor issue, because the continuity will influence the next steps, and because, as President Maduro himself pointed out in his first appearance before the judge in the United States, he is — according to international law and even U.S. domestic law — a sitting president who has been illegally kidnapped.

On Jan. 3 itself. The Decree of External Emergency signed in advance by President Maduro comes into force, anticipating a situation such as the one that occurred in the early hours of that day. The decree restricts freedom of movement and the right of assembly, provided that these measures are proportionate to the seriousness of the situation. However, it does not limit the right to life, and it prohibits torture and incommunicado detention. The State continues to guarantee the right to due process, to defense and to access to timely information. Jan. 3. Meeting of the National Defense Council (State Public Powers, Minister of Defense, Chief of the Strategic Operational Command of the Armed Forces, Vice President of Citizen Security, Councils of Vice Presidents, Foreign Minister and some special guests). According to Article 323 of the Constitution, this body is the highest authority on matters of defense. Jan. 5. The new National Assembly for the 2026 – 2031 term was sworn in with the deputies elected in the last legislative elections on May 25, 2025. Jan. 10. The Vice President, in her capacity as acting president, will deliver the annual message to the National Assembly and the country, reporting on the activities of the State during 2025. According to what President Maduro had previously announced, the fundamental themes of the message will be: Democracy and Participation; Community Strengthening; Economy and Production; Security and Defense; and Training and Communication.

Maduro and Flores are top priority

Of course, the return of President Maduro and his spouse Cilia Flores will be the top priority. I have been able to gather some information about what happened. The attacks resulted in around 80 deaths, including 32 Cuban allies of the president, and that was just in Fuerte Tiuna. There are other casualties in different parts of the country, but they have not been counted. Investigations are still ongoing to detect security breaches. The loss of weapons was minimal because they had previously been dispersed throughout the country.

President Trump is lying when he says there were no [U.S.] casualties. There were casualties, but they took the bodies away and hid them, because, having carried out an illegal operation under U.S. domestic law, he had no way of justifying the deaths of his country’s soldiers.

The U.S. elite have no inhibitions against killing citizens of any other country in the world but they are highly sensitive to the casualties of their own people; in this case it is in an unauthorized war. Their wounded were transferred in complete secrecy, first to Puerto Rico and then on a secret flight to a military hospital in Houston, Texas.

At this moment, in Venezuela, there is territorial control by the people together with the Armed Forces throughout the country and a military deployment across the entire national territory. Today, the country is battered and hurt by the kidnapping of the president and his spouse. In strategic terms, however, the United States’ action cannot be considered a victory. Even if the operation had a tactical purpose of achieving certain objectives, the United States did not achieve them either.

U.S. failed to reach goals

It did not succeed in changing the regime or the government. It was unable to install a friendly puppet government in Venezuela’s national territory. It did not succeed in fracturing the Armed Forces, which remain united around the acting president. It did not fracture the government or the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), which is the backbone of the political process initiated by Commander Chávez. Nor did it succeed in seizing Venezuela’s natural, energy and mineral resources.

As [author of “The Art of War”] Sun Tzu said, “If a strong contender fails to defeat the weak, then he loses, regardless of the damage he has inflicted.”

The institutional framework of the state remains strong. This was already evident on the afternoon of Jan. 3, following the solid and forceful intervention of Delcy Rodríguez, who has taken on her new responsibility with integrity.

On Monday, Jan. 5, in an event that received little coverage but was of the utmost emotional, spiritual and moral importance, the acting president, after taking the oath of office before the National Assembly, went to the Cuartel de la Montaña, where the remains of Commander Chávez rest, to pledge before him to continue his work and his thinking.

She then went to the General Cemetery of the South to perform the same ceremony at the tomb of her father, Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, a brilliant revolutionary leader who was assassinated in July 1976 after being captured and brutally tortured by the repressive forces of the representative democracy that ruled Venezuela for 40 years.

Plans to repel U.S. aggressor

It has become clear that if the United States eventually dares to invade the country, defense plans will be put into action to repel the aggressor. Not only is the Bolivarian Revolution active in the streets, but the resistance will continue, even if it lasts for many years and produces many losses, and the struggle will be fought with a strategic geopolitical vision. Therefore, the fundamental elements to guarantee resistance are:

Political unity to defeat the enemy’s attempts to divide the Bolivarian Revolution. A people in arms, in a popular-police-military fusion. Strategic patience, as reaffirmed by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez in her speech. Nerves of steel, calm and sanity, so as not to fall for the provocations of the United States, or its lies and its threats. Maximum awareness that emerges from political training and organization.

Legal battle in the U.S.

Now, a new battle has begun, a legal one in the United States. Initial reports from New York indicate that President Maduro is well prepared and politically strengthened to wage this new fight in which life has placed him. He has very good lawyers, but above all, he has the conviction that — even in conditions of extreme adversity — his cause is just and belongs to the people.

In the last three days, encouraging events have taken place that could signal a different course from that outlined by the imperial forces. Given the lack of consistency in the charges, the U.S. government has been forced to withdraw the accusation that the president led a non-existent drug trafficking organization called the “Cartel of the Suns.” It is one thing to construct a farce that the media is eager to reproduce and quite another to present evidence to prove it.

Likewise, the displays of solidarity with Venezuela and with President Maduro and his spouse — the mass marches, the statements by political and social organizations, governments and leaders from all corners of the globe — could be signaling that, without our having intended it, the cause of Venezuela and the freedom of President Maduro — especially given the integrity and dignity he displayed in his first appearance before the judge — could become an instrument of struggle and organization for millions of citizens around the world who love justice, freedom and independence.

Will the U.S. seize Greenland?

Similarly, we must be alert to the threat of the United States taking over Greenland.

It is not that I wish the same fate on the noble Inuit people as we have suffered but, given that the largest island on the planet is Danish territory and therefore part of the European Union and under NATO control, it remains to be seen what would happen under all these circumstances if Trump carries out his threat. Will European countries judge him in the same way they now judge Venezuela?

Even without carrying out his intimidation and extortion, Trump is forcing European powers to take a stand on what would be another clear outrage against what was once called international law and even today, when this law no longer exists, states cling to it like an umbilical cord that provides them with a hypocritical attachment to life.

If this were not the case, how can we explain how one of the two most obsequious allies of the United States in the world, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, demanded that Trump provide explanations for his operation in Venezuela? As the old saying goes, “When you see your neighbor’s beard on fire, put yours in water.”

These are events that are beginning to emerge in a world that was shaken on Jan. 3. Since Aug. 19, I have stated countless times that an invasion of Venezuela by large units of the U.S. armed forces did not seem possible.

However, I also said on several occasions, such as in September during the Workers’ Party (PT) seminar in Mexico, that: “Notwithstanding the above, we cannot rule out the possibility that the United States will carry out some other type of terrorist action against Venezuela. In this context, its big problem is how to get out of the conflict it [the U.S.] got itself into with a ‘victory’ that allows it to demonstrate to its public opinion that the action taken made the United States safer. That is not so difficult in the face of public opinion that has been dumbed down by the media.”

On Oct. 12, I said: “What we are seeing is the parallel development of a psychological war that is reaching all parts of Venezuela and the world. This psychological warfare aims to create division and panic, to try to cause some kind of chaos that will provoke internal confrontation and thus be able to take advantage of the disorder to kidnap and/or assassinate leaders and officials with special tactical operations.”

U.S. and Venezuela

I have also always said that this situation will be resolved in Venezuela and the United States. It will not be China or Russia or anyone else who will resolve this confrontation. These and other countries have been sincere allies and friends of Venezuela. We appreciate that, but beyond statements of condemnation and rejection and Security Council meetings whose resolutions are useless, because the United States vetoes them, they will do nothing more. They have their own problems and their own issues. Venezuela does not seem to be one of them.

We will resolve it ourselves if we are able to resist, but the real decision will be made in the United States, where almost 70% of citizens reject Trump’s declared war against Venezuela, even repudiating his decision to override the authority of Congress, as he himself has said, when he also proposed as a new mission to assassinate the president in charge of Venezuela.

At Jan. 5 protest, a member of one of the popular communes shows solidarity with President Nicolás Maduro. Caracas, Venezuela.Just two weeks ago, I wrote an article in which I characterized the U.S. government as Nazi. Some considered it an exaggeration. In it, I listed my arguments, among them that “ … Nazi ideology is characterized by ultra-nationalism and supremacism, which establish the existence of a superior race that must expand based on hatred against so-called ‘inferior beings;’ totalitarianism that imposes absolute control of the state, as Trump seeks to do by minimizing and undermining Congress, the courts and other branches of power; militarism that involves the exacerbation of military force and aggression as instruments of expansion and war; and finally, anti-communist and anti-liberal ideology in opposition to socialism and democracy. … ”

Trump’s ruling-class opponents

Today, not only the U.S. people, but also a large part of the media that retains some semblance of decency, and even the elite, repudiate Trump for the events of Jan. 3. They do so not out of love for Venezuela or President Maduro. They do so, because Trump is on track to destroy the political system of the United States and, with it, the hegemonic system of world domination that the U.S. rulers have built since the end of World War II.

That does concern them, and they will take extraordinary measures to save it. Citizens will have to wait until November to express their opinion at the polls. If Trump is defeated, his base of support will weaken and the Republicans will have to take a position. These 11 months will be extremely dangerous. It is not only the fate of Venezuela or Latin America that is at stake, but the future of humanity.

During World War II, humanity united against Nazi-fascism. Today, part of the planet, including some major powers, seems comfortable coexisting with the Nazi government of the United States. They seem preoccupied with their own problems while accepting that Latin America and the Caribbean are the “backyard” of the United States.

Many things will happen in the coming years. We must be prepared for them. Contrary to what one might assume, I am optimistic, because I learned from Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro that a revolutionary, when he believes in the people, always is revolutionary. And I feel confident, because, as that extraordinary phrase from Cuban popular dialectical thought says, “The good thing about this is how bad it is getting.”

In the early hours of Jan. 3, as I woke my son to move him to a safer room in the house, given the proximity of the place where the democratic missiles of the United States were striking, I don’t know why, but I remembered Silvio’s words:

“I dreamed of planes that clouded the day, just when people were singing and laughing the most … ” and immediately I saw the end of his poem, which becomes a song of struggle for the peoples of Our America: “ … if I capture the perpetrator of so much disaster, he will regret it … ”

