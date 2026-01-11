Message from prisoners of Kiev regime: Free Maduro and Flores!

By Mikhail Kononovich

January 9, 2026

Mikhail and Alexander Kononovich — who became Ukrainian political prisoners of the Kiev regime for opposing Ukraine’s NATO-sponsored war against Russia — sent this message of solidarity with Venezuela following the attack by U.S. imperialism.

Stop U.S. imperialism!

Freedom for President Nicolás Maduro and his spouse Cilia Flores!

On January 5, 2025 — right in the middle of a court hearing on a trumped-up criminal case under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempting to overthrow the government and rebellion) — Ukrainian communists and anti-fascists, brothers Mikhail and Alexander Kononovich, expressed their solidarity with the people of Venezuela, who are fighting a sacred war against American imperialism.

We, Ukrainian communists and anti-fascists, who are political prisoners, demand that the U.S. immediately release the hostages and victims of Trump’s terrorist attack, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro and his spouse Cilia Flores!

We, citizens of Ukraine, know better than anyone else in the world what it means to be held hostage by United States imperialism and what “U.S. democracy” means — it’s a system that leads to death and war.

We call on all our comrades around the world to support Venezuela and its free and proud people!

Long live a free and independent Venezuela!

Death to U.S. imperialism and neocolonialism!

Patria o muerte!