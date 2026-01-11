Outside NYC courthouse, demonstrators demand freedom for President Maduro and Cilia Flores

By Brenda Ryan

January 6, 2026

Protesters rallied outside the courthouse on Jan. 5, in NewYork City where heavily armed U.S. troops brought Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his spouse Cilia Flores for a hearing on false charges of importing cocaine into the United States. A vast number of media outlets swarmed around them seeking interviews.

Demonstrators demanded that Maduro and Flores be released and said their kidnapping and indictments are a criminal attempt to take control of Venezuela’s oil and other resources.

A right-wing group of Venezuelans on the other side of a barricade, supporting the U.S. government’s actions, shouted insults and raised a huge banner declaring “Trump for King.”

They were drowned out by a contingent that joined the pro-Venezuela rally, drumming and chanting “Viva, Viva Chávez!” “Hands off Venezuela!” and “U.S. imperialist, number one terrorist!” Another chant was “Queremos Maduro!” — “We love Maduro!”

– Report and photo by Brenda Ryan