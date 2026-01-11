January 9, 2026

Protest murder by ICE stormtrooper in Minneapolis!

The International Action Center is circulating the following statement from the Legalization for All Network, published in FightBack News Jan. 7. WW endorses the call for demonstrations and vigils – which are already taking place – to protest the murder of Renee Good by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stormtroopers.

The Legalization for All Network is angered at this act of terror and murder in Minneapolis!

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, ICE shot and killed a 37-year-old woman who was observing at an ICE raid on 34th Street and Portland Avenue. A video recorded at the scene shows at least three ICE agents surrounding the victim’s vehicle, followed by gunshots. She died at the scene.

This is an escalation of repression in the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) area as ICE continues their raids. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem traveled to MSP on Jan. 6, bringing a massive presence. And today, Jan. 7, Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino was present in the Twin Cities. ICE and the occupation in MSP are showing the country that they are not backing down in 2026. ICE also announced that it would be sending an additional 2,000 ICE agents to Minnesota.

If they are not backing down, neither should we! We must fight back as the Trump administration escalates their attacks on the undocumented and the immigrant rights movement. As the Legalization for All Network we will continue mobilizing and protesting, and we call on all affiliated cities to organize an action NOW condemning this killing and attacks on our barrios!

Our member organizations and allies are rallying across the country from Jan. 7 – 11. Join us or reach out for help organizing a protest in your own city. Let’s unite to say:

Justice for the woman killed by ICE!

ICE out of our cities!

Stop the deportations!