Webinar: Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad- Thurs, Jan 15

Posted in Actions, In the U.S., Latin America & The Caribbean, Spotlight, Venezuela, World

This UNAC sponsored webinar will discuss what is happing with US aggression including the Kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro, Cilia Flores and the threats and attacks on Venezuela, oil tankers, Iran and and other areas around the world. We will connect these attacks with the militarization of our cities and the ICE attacks and discuss how to fight back.

Speakers:

Scott Ritter

 former UN Weapons inspector and political analyst

Erica Caines

            National Co-coordinator, Black Alliance for Peace

Sara Flounder

            UNAC Administrative Committee

Joe Lombardo – Moderator

            UNAC coordinator

Register here: https://bit.ly/Venezuelasolidarity

Share

Copyright © 2024 | International Action Center

Share
Share