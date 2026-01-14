Webinar: Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad- Thurs, Jan 15
This UNAC sponsored webinar will discuss what is happing with US aggression including the Kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro, Cilia Flores and the threats and attacks on Venezuela, oil tankers, Iran and and other areas around the world. We will connect these attacks with the militarization of our cities and the ICE attacks and discuss how to fight back.
Speakers:
Scott Ritter
former UN Weapons inspector and political analyst
Erica Caines
National Co-coordinator, Black Alliance for Peace
Sara Flounder
UNAC Administrative Committee
Joe Lombardo – Moderator
UNAC coordinator
Register here: https://bit.ly/Venezuelasolidarity
