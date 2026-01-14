Webinar: Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad- Thurs, Jan 15

This UNAC sponsored webinar will discuss what is happing with US aggression including the Kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro, Cilia Flores and the threats and attacks on Venezuela, oil tankers, Iran and and other areas around the world. We will connect these attacks with the militarization of our cities and the ICE attacks and discuss how to fight back.

Speakers:

Scott Ritter

former UN Weapons inspector and political analyst

Erica Caines

National Co-coordinator, Black Alliance for Peace

Sara Flounder

UNAC Administrative Committee

Joe Lombardo – Moderator

UNAC coordinator

Register here: https://bit.ly/Venezuelasolidarity