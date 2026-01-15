Stop the War on Venezuela! Free President Maduro and Cilia Flores!

Join the International Online Mass Rally: January 25, 2 PM EST

To Register for the Rally: Click HERE

All Out for a Week of Protests: January 24 – January 31

To List Your Action: Click HERE

In the face of blatant, illegal U.S. attacks on Venezuela, popular movements around the world have taken to the streets in support of their Bolivarian Revolution. U.S. special forces operations, after months of massive deployment and build up of military forces in the Caribbean, President Maduro and Cilia Flores were kidnapped on January 3, charged with bogus “narco-terrorism” and conspiracy on January 5 and remain prisoners of war in NY.

The Venezuelan people are resisting and we must support them. We must continue to defend and stand alongside the brave people of Venezuela, against U.S. terrorism and destabilization. From Gaza to Caracas to the Belly of the Beast, we must have coordinated and organized resistance against imperialist war for sustained and growing international solidarity. Join this online, international rally to say no to US military aggression; hear from international activists taking urgent action and coordinating resistance from around the world; and commit to the fight for sovereignty, independence and just peace.

We understand that this is not a singular moment, but a continuation of the decades-long war on the Bolivarian Revolution to destroy Venezuela’s sovereignty, blockade the country’s economic and military alliances, and isolate the Venezuelan government from forming alliances with other Global South countries on their own terms. The U.S. revamped “America First Strategy” aims to outcompete its rivals such as China and Russia, while reasserting exclusive dominance over the western hemisphere, in line with the Monroe Doctrine tradition.

The rally will also be a platform to strengthen our collective mobilization for a coordinated week of resistance January 24-January 31 to target strategic political pressure points to stop the war on Venezuela in solidarity with the people’s resistance in Venezuela, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Stop The War on Venezuela! *** No to U.S. Wars for Regime Change! *** Free President Maduro and Cilia Flores! *** Down with U.S. Imperialism! *** Venezuela Se Defiende! No Se Rinde! *** Venceremos!

This is a collaborative effort by:

United National Antiwar Coalition, Venezuela Solidarity Network, US Peace Council, All-African People’s Party-GC, All-African People’s Party, Alliance for Global Justice, Code Pink, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition, School of the Americas Watch, Task Force on the Americas, Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Minnesota Solidarity Network of the Americas, Sanctions Kill Campaign, Workers World Party, Periodismo de Verdad, Resist U.S. Led War Movement, Honduras Solidarity Network, Cross Border Network, National Network on Cuba, Black Alliance for Peace, Anti War Action Network, Women Against Military Madness, Bronx Antiwar, Kawsachun News, Popular Resistance, International Action Center, Casa Baltimore Limay, Friends of Latin America, Veterans For Peace, Orinoco Tribune, Los Ronderos de las Redes, Diáspora Pa’lante Collective, Socialist Action, Peoples Power Assembly, Rochester Committee on Latin America (ROCLA), Green Renaissance-Sovereign Rights Movement, Struggle for Socialism Party, Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice, International League of Peoples’ Struggle-US and many other organizations.

To add you organizations endorsement, please go to: https://unac.notowar.net/no-war-on-venezuela-all-out-for-a-week-of-emergency-protests/