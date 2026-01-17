Confederation of Sahel States condemns U.S. attack on Venezuela

January 15, 2026

Communiqué from the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) regarding the armed attack by the United States of America against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela:

The Confederation of Sahel States (AES) has followed with grave concern the reports of a military operation carried out by the United States of America on the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which resulted in the illegal abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his spouse [Cilia Flores].

The Confederation of Sahel States (AES) recalls that the use of armed force by one State against the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of another State is an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign State and constitutes an act of aggression.

The AES Confederation, committed to the defense of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, strongly condemns this serious act, which is contrary to international law, in particular the fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

The AES Confederation denounces the unilateral use of force, deeply regrets this violation of international law, especially by a permanent member of the Security Council, and notes the continuing weakening of the international order with harmful consequences for global stability.

Consequently, the Confederation of Sahel States:

Calls on the Security Council, which has primary responsibility for international peace and security, to fully assume its mission under the Charter by clearly condemning the U.S. military action and working to restore international legality; Reaffirms its commitment to a world order based on respect, the sovereign equality of States and strict adherence to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations; Expresses its solidarity with the Venezuelan people, whose sovereignty has been violated by this act of aggression.

The Confederation of Sahel States reiterates its commitment to multilateralism and scrupulous respect for international law in order to ensure collective security and international peace.

Decided at Ouagadougou, January 8, 2026

Captain Ibrahim Traoré

President of Burkina Faso, Head of State

President of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES)