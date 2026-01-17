Cuba’s condemnation of U.S. aggression against Venezuela

January 15, 2026

The following is the Revolutionary Government of Cuba’s strong condemnation of the cowardly U.S.A. aggression against Venezuela and its absolute support for that sister nation:

The Revolutionary Government strongly condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the military aggression carried out by the United States against Venezuela, while categorically reaffirming Cuba’s absolute support and solidarity with the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its government.

Cuba supports the address delivered by the Executive Vice President, Comrade Delcy Rodríguez, and endorses her demand that the Government of the United States provide proof of life of the constitutional President, Nicolás Maduro Moros, and Comrade Cilia Flores, as well as its support for the determination of the Bolivarian and Chavista government and its people to reject the aggression and defend their independence and sovereignty.

This cowardly U.S. aggression constitutes a criminal act and a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. It represents a dangerous escalation of the sustained campaign of war waged for years by the United States against that sister nation, which intensified beginning in September 2025 with the aggressive naval deployment in the Caribbean Sea, under false pretexts and unfounded accusations lacking any evidence.

Cuba emphatically demands the immediate release by U.S. authorities of President Nicolás Maduro Moros and Comrade Cilia Flores.

This is a blatant imperialist and fascist aggression with objectives of domination, aimed at reviving U.S. hegemonic ambitions over “Our America,” rooted in the Monroe Doctrine, and at achieving unrestricted access to and control over the natural wealth of Venezuela and the region. It also seeks to intimidate and subjugate the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The consequences of this irresponsible act remain to be seen. The Government of the United States, President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State [Marco Rubio], together with the aggressive elements hostile to Latin America and the Caribbean that have gained significant political influence in that country, bear absolute responsibility for the deaths, as well as the human and material damage already caused and any that may result from this aggression.

In January 2014, in Havana, the governments of the region, representing their peoples, unanimously signed the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace — an aspiration that is now under attack by the United States.

The international community cannot allow an aggression of this nature and gravity against a United Nations Member State to go unpunished, nor permit the military abduction of the legitimate and sitting president of a sovereign country without consequences. Venezuela is a peaceful nation that has not attacked the United States or any other country.

For that sister nation and its people, we are prepared to give, as we would for Cuba, even our own blood.

The Revolutionary Government calls upon all governments, parliaments, social movements and peoples of the world to condemn the military aggression of the United States against Venezuela, and to confront this act of State terrorism that threatens international peace and security and seeks to impose a new doctrine of domination by U.S. imperialism worldwide, and particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean.

All nations of the region must remain alert, as the threat hangs over all. In Cuba, our determination to struggle is firm and unwavering. The decision is one and only one: Homeland or Death.

We Shall Overcome!

Havana, Jan. 3, 2026