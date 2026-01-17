Free Chantal Anicoche! End U.S. intervention from Venezuela to the Philippines!

Resist U.S.-led War of Seattle posted the following statement on Jan. 10, 2026.

On January 1, 2026, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) deployed four attack helicopters that dropped 12 bombs, followed by continuous aerial strafing for several hours, terrorizing the peasant and Indigenous Mangyan communities in Barangay Cabacao, Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro. The AFP’s attacks killed three Mangyan children, injured their mother and forcibly displaced 188 families from the area. Jerlyn Rose Doydora and at least one other student researcher were martyred.

Chantal Anicoche, a Filipino community leader from Baltimore who was present in Abra de Ilog at the time of the AFP’s attack, was pronounced missing after the attack. Thanks to the organizing and advocacy of the international community, we have learned that Chantal is currently under custody of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We demand Chantal’s immediate release.

Chantal was a leader in the Filipino American Student Association while she was a student at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The Philippine government is barring fact-finding teams from investigating the full extent of the human rights violations and fascist terror their military has committed in Abra de Ilog and across the Philippine archipelago.

Release Chantal Anicoche! Defend Mindoro!

Pass the PHRA! End U.S.-Backed War Crimes in the Philippines!

U.S. Out of the Philippines!

University of Washington: Cut Ties With Boeing!

Sign the petition calling to free Chantal: actionnetwork.org/petitions/surface-chantal-anicoche

Read the full statement on substack: tinyurl.com/4m9eyu4n