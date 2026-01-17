Free Nicolás Maduro, Cilia Flores, Mumia Abu-Jamal and all political prisoners!

January 13, 2026

A coalition of groups which have long fought for the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal and other U.S. political prisoners felt compelled to issue the following statement in response to the illegal imprisonment of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores:

The Mobilization for Mumia, the Campaign to Bring Mumia Home and the Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Coalition (NYC) unequivocally oppose and condemn the Trump regime’s illegal bombing of the Venezuelan capital and kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores from Venezuela. This unprovoked, unilateral military assault on the sovereign nation of Venezuela, without even the pretense of authorization by Congress or the U.S. people, is a violation of the U.S. Constitution and international law.

The Trump regime’s latest atrocity has nothing to do with promoting democracy or combatting the flow of illegal drugs into this country and much to do with regaining control of Venezuelan oil reserves and rare minerals for the sole benefit of U.S.-based multinational oil and AI [artificial intelligence] companies. We stand with the Venezuelan people in defense of their national sovereignty and their right to control their own government, economy and resources.

We are activists fighting against mass incarceration of poor, oppressed and working-class people. We oppose the incarceration of political activists like Mumia Abu-Jamal who are behind bars for fighting against the racist, capitalist system. Mumia was framed for his political activities and has been incarcerated for 44 years. What is happening to Maduro and Flores is a frame-up, too.

Furthermore, the U.S. ruling class, led by Trump, is hurting the lives of people of color, women, trans people, migrants, unions, LGBTQIA2S+ people and disabled people with massive cuts to the rights and gains we’ve won over the last 75 years. We know our movements and struggles are international.

We are in solidarity with Venezuela’s working-class struggle to defend massive improvements made in workers’ lives in housing, health care, food and other living standards won over the last 25 years. This, despite debilitating sanctions, continual threats and outright lies from the global corporate press.

We know those rights were won because the working class led by Hugo Chávez, Nicolás Maduro, Cilia Flores and many others created a mass movement that was able to install their own representatives into the highest positions of government.

Their community-based mass movements showed that another world is possible. Capitalists in Venezuela, the U.S. and beyond reacted with horror, massive sanctions and now military aggression to undermine it.

We support the working-class struggle in Venezuela against the re-imposition of a corporate, profit-centered, Wall Street-tied government that would threaten workers’ rights, challenge Venezuela’s sovereignty and steal Venezuela’s resources.

Their struggle is our struggle.

No war with Venezuela!

Free Nicolás Maduro, Cilia Flores, Mumia Abu-Jamal and all political prisoners!

Solidarity with the working people of Venezuela!

And of course, Free Palestine and f-ck ICE!