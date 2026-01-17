Message from Venezuela: ‘Let no one fall into enemy provocations.’

January 16, 2026

In an audio shared on Jan. 4, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) General Secretary and Minister of Interior Diosdado Cabello urged the party militants not to fall for the enemy’s provocations, following the Jan. 3 attack. Cabello has put the country on alert with a warning that after the kidnapping of President Maduro, the United States is moving to a second stage aimed at dividing the revolutionary movement.

Below is the audio message from Diosdado Cabello transcribed and reprinted from Kawsachun News.

From our party and from the Great Patriotic Pole, I send you a big hug. Let us not fall into their game.

Look, before yesterday’s events, remember the huge campaign that existed to divide the Armed Forces, to divide the revolutionary movement. They have not been able to do it. This first stage failed. They kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro, and now they are going for the second stage. Let no one play into the hands of imperialism.

Let no one start spreading rumors. Here, the unity of the revolutionary forces is more than guaranteed, and here there is only one president, whose name is Nicolás Maduro Moros, elected by our people. There is no debate about that — no debate at all. Our sister [acting President] Delcy [Rodríguez] has made that clear, and so have all of us: the high military command, the police forces and all our people.

We have made it known to the entire world. The president of Venezuela is Nicolás Maduro Moros, and we demand that he be returned to us safe and sound, that he return to his country.

Even with the mobilization team, I have told them that we must carry out a series of activities that are necessary to maintain mobilization — maximum mobilization. Nerves of steel. A firm stance.

A firm stance. Let no one panic. Calm and clear judgment. Let no one fall for the enemy’s provocations. Notice something — how strange. Or maybe not strange at all. Like that time when they overthrew Commander Hugo Chávez. Someone asked the question on April 11: How strange that a dictator would be applauded by the people, that the people would come out into the streets to demand his return!

What a strange dictatorship there is in Venezuela! A dictatorship of the people. The people who are in the streets are the Bolivarian people, the people who support Nicolás Maduro, the people who support peace. And today Venezuelans are outraged, regardless of their political color. Today we are outraged, because in the end everything has been revealed. It has been revealed that all they want is our oil, that they care about absolutely nothing else.

We maintain our monolithic unity — a rock, the Rock of Christ. The Rock of Christ protects us and will help us move forward. I have no doubt that this will be so. I ask you all to take care of yourselves. We need to be present to wage this struggle, each person taking care according to their responsibility.

Be certain that today, more than ever, the political–military high command is more united, and united in accordance with the instructions left by our president Nicolás Maduro. The popular-military-police fusion is a reality. We do not see anyone from the opposition; they do not appear in the streets. What appears is the people demanding the presence of our president.

I want to speak here to greet you all, to express my respect, my admiration for this people, my deep love for this people — for this people with whom we have fought so many battles together and those still to come. And with certainty — certainty that I want to remain in our souls: Commander Chávez is gone, and we continue forward.

We are going to rescue Nicolás. But if something happens to any one of us, we must continue forward and raise his banner for peace, for independence, for sovereignty, for life. Well then, a big hug to you all, and remember — remember, as you already know — that whatever happens, and under any circumstances, we will prevail.