Condemn the U.S. bombing of Venezuela! Free President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores NOW!

U.S. aggression against the sovereign country of Venezuela is nothing more or less than an act of piracy with not one iota of justification. It is a war crime against the people of Venezuela, against all the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean and in the end is also a crime against the workers and oppressed peoples of the United States.

The current White House is occupied by a particularly vile and corrupt war criminal who is surrounded by sycophants with little talent and less honor. His actions ordering a Death Fleet to bomb a peaceful country and to kidnap its democratically elected President Nicolás Maduro and that president’s spouse – Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro – are an obvious crime. This represents an attempt to rely on the remaining U.S. destructive military power in an attempt to overcome U.S. imperialism’s loss of economic domination and loss of authority.

It is also a continuation of U.S. aggression used not only by the current criminals in the White House, but by the executives of the U.S. imperialist ruling class of both big capitalist parties.

We in The International Action Center reject all the charges made by the White House and repeated by the servile Congress and corporate media against the Bolivarian government of Venezuela. The slanders and lies now turned into charges against the Venezuelan leaders are the already exposed pretext – like the “weapons of mass destruction” pretext used to justify the costly invasion of Iraq in 2003 by the Republican President George W. Bush. Or the Gulf of Tonkin pretext used to justify the criminal and costly war against Vietnam in 1964 by the Democratic President Lyndon Johnson.

There are already signs from all over the world and especially from that part of the world south of the U.S. that there is mass revulsion to the criminal acts of U.S. imperialism. We salute any actions taken anywhere in the world that express opposition and hostility to the criminal actions by Washington. What we in The IAC want to focus on today, Jan. 3, 2026, however, is the reaction from within the United States itself.

We in The IAC call upon anti-imperialist organizations and individuals, we call on all who want peace, we call on all workers who want to defend their interests as workers, we call on all who fight for human rights of all kinds within the United States to unite in their firm resistance to this new, blatant, rogue-state aggression against Venezuela.

We call on all who want to resist this criminal war to join in the demonstrations, to talk to friends and explain what is behind it: A grab for the oil reserves and other precious resources of Venezuela is a violent crime by a rogue U.S. regime whose only answer is violence, and a regime that we must weaken by any effective ways we can employ.

Defend President Nicolás Maduro! Defend Cilia Flores! Hands Off Venezuela and Latin America! Stop U.S. imperialism!

