Days of action to Free Ahmad Sa’adat

The following is from a call for action by Samidoun Palestine Prisoners Solidarity Network.

January 15 marks the 24th anniversary of the abduction of Palestinian liberation movement leader Ahmad Sa’adat, the General Secretary of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, by the so-called “Palestinian Authority” (PA) under its “security coordination” with the Zionist regime.

For four years, Sa’adat and his comrades were imprisoned by the PA — and held under U.S., British and Canadian guard — before they were abducted, once again, on March 14, 2006, by the Zionist occupation forces. Since then, Sa’adat and his comrades, leaders of the Palestinian prisoners’ movement, have been held inside the notorious Zionist prisons and subjected to isolation, torture and medical abuse and neglect. Today, they are among the leadership prisoners threatened with assassination daily inside the occupation prisons.

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network urges all who stand with Palestine — Palestine solidarity groups and collectives, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim community organizations, anti-imperialist organizations, political parties and liberation movements — to join between January 15 to 25 in a week of action to free Ahmad Sa’adat and all Palestinian prisoners in Zionist dungeons, in PA jails and in the prisons of imperialist and reactionary regimes.

The “Week of Action to Free Ahmad Sa’adat and all Palestinian Prisoners” has been marked annually for nearly 15 years. This year, the dates also coincide with a day of media action on Jan. 15 – 16, 2026, by the Red Ribbons Campaign and Save Palestinian Prisoners Campaign, which focus on the struggle to free Palestinians in occupation prisons, including medical workers like Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, and all imprisoned Palestinians — as well as campaigning to stop the dangerous “execution law” being promulgated by ultra-Zionist, racist “Israeli” national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. We urge all to participate in this day of media action, as well as activities organized as part of this campaign on Jan. 31, 2026, for the Palestinian prisoners and their liberation.

The call to action is particularly urgent this year. Since Oct. 7, 2023, amid the Al-Aqsa Flood and the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, at least 87 identified Palestinian prisoners have already been assassinated inside the Zionist jails, either directly under torture or due to deliberate medical neglect and abuse. Palestinian prisoners are subjected to a starvation policy, denied family and even legal visits and subjected to repeated raids and attacks inside the prisons — all under the guise of a “state of emergency” — perpetuated for over two years.

Read the full call to action at samidoun.net.