NATO moves to squash Trump’s Greenland quest

By Paddy Colligan and G. Dunkel

January 20, 2026

President Donald Trump has not relented in his quest to “own Greenland” even if it means splitting up NATO.

January 17 saw demonstrations of hundreds of people — from knee-high children to elders in Greenland. Police estimated that a quarter of Nuuk’s population marched in the country’s capital. Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Danish realm, has about 58,000 inhabitants.

In Nuuk, in Ilulissat, a town on the west coast, in Tasiilaq, a town on the east coast, and in other Greenlandic communities, protesters said “Greenland is not for sale!” Tens of thousands of people also marched in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, and other major Danish cities, under the same slogan. According to ABC News, demonstrators are now wearing red caps that say “Make America go Away”. (Jan. 19)

Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, have all sent some military personnel to Greenland so that the United States can’t march into Greenland without firing on — or threatening — its NATO allies.

This simple maneuver of some of the smaller imperialist powers in NATO, the longest-lasting imperialist alliance since World War II, so flummoxed Trump that he resorted to vindictively imposing some heavy, illegal tariffs on the NATO countries opposing him.