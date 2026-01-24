Palestine solidarity marches on – Seattle

By Jim McMahan

January 20, 2026

Seattle

A demonstration called by Palestinian organizations and allies on Jan. 17 confronted the U.S. empire with outrage and the truth. At the opening rally speakers exposed the ceasefire as a fraud, as the U.S. / Israeli regime has murdered over 460 Gazans since the ceasefire in October and continues to block aid shipments into Gaza.

A Palestinian woman spoke of the need to build networks in the immigrant community to provide information about legal rights and legal aid as well as information about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) whereabouts and maneuvers in the community. This could knit the community closer together in the struggle against Donald Trump’s deportation regime.

The demonstration marched on Amazon Web headquarters, where the company’s property was quickly taken over for another rally. A fired Amazon worker exposed the company’s complicity with Israel in the weaponization of data in attacks and mass murder of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Another fired worker from the No Azure for Apartheid organization at Microsoft also spoke. He declared that Palestine has long been a testing ground for high tech weapons developed at Amazon and Microsoft. Both speakers pledged to continue the struggle against these behemoth corporations.

The demonstration also chanted and declared its opposition to the U.S.’s bloody attacks on Venezuela. This action, with signs, banners, flags, props and Arabic chants was a dramatic enactment of the Palestinian struggle coming back to the U.S. imperialist empire!