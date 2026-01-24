President Maduro from captivity: We trust Delcy Rodríguez

January 19, 2026

Article published in Telesur, Jan. 14, 2026.

National Assembly deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra conveyed a message this Jan. 13 from his father, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is illegally detained in New York alongside his spouse Cilia Flores, after being kidnapped by U.S. commando forces on Jan. 3. During the terrorist attack, U.S. aircraft bombed Caracas and other points in the country, leaving at least 100 people dead and a similar number wounded.

In the communication, the head of state expressed his firm, unconditional support for Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and confidence in the government team.

“Yesterday we had a message from him and from her; they tell us they are steadfast and strong, that they are clear about the role of struggle they must play, that they have peace of conscience and their faith placed in God and in the people of Venezuela. They trust in Delcy, in the team at the helm and in us. That was the message they sent us yesterday,” declared Maduro Guerra during a transport sector mobilization in Caracas.

The event was part of a major national caravan for the liberation of Maduro and Cilia Flores, organized in repudiation of the U.S. military attack on Jan. 3, which constituted a violation of national sovereignty and international codes.

Unity against divisive campaigns

The parliamentarian urged the Venezuelan people to maintain unity and disregard unofficial information. “We must remain united and not let anything divide us. They will try to sow discord and say things to confuse, but in the face of that: political and ideological clarity,” he emphasized, calling to trust only official sources to preserve the country’s stability.

For his part, Transport Minister Ramón Velásquez Araguayán reinforced the call for national cohesion and recalled that the effects of the attack do not distinguish political stances. “The bombs, when they fell, were not for chavistas or for opponents; they affected everyone equally. We must be aware that President Nicolás Maduro, Commander in Chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, wants the people to remain in peace,” he affirmed.

Transport sector mobilization

Transport workers gathered at strategic points in Caracas — such as the Poliedro de Caracas, the Bicentennial Monument, Bolívar Avenue (Carabobo Park and National Museum of Architecture) and the Paseo de la Revolución — to form a unified column towards the city center. The mobilization aims to demand the immediate release of the presidential couple and denounce foreign interference.

Since Jan. 3, grassroots sectors have maintained a constant presence in the streets, reaffirming their loyalty to the government led by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and rejecting any action that threatens Venezuelan sovereignty.