Trump’s Board of Genocide

January 21, 2026

In November of 2025 the United Nations Security Council voted in favor of a proposal, coming from President Donald Trump, to establish a “Board of Peace” to rule Palestine. The proposal passed with 13 yes votes and two abstentions, from China and Russia.

At the time, Hamas — the leading Palestinian organization in Gaza — denounced the proposal, saying: “Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation.

“The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject. It also imposes a mechanism to achieve the occupation’s objectives, which it failed to accomplish through its brutal genocide.” (thecradle.co, Nov. 18, 2025)

Now that Trump has begun naming people to the Board, it is crystal clear that Hamas spoke the truth.

The White House Board includes former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who, along with former U.S. President George W. Bush, carried out the genocidal war against Iraq in 2003. Also named are the despicable, right-wing, current U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, World Bank President Ajay Banga and a few others with similar “credentials” as imperialist war criminals.

Speaking of war criminals, leading the pack is Trump who appointed himself as chair of the Board.

No Palestinians have been appointed!

While the various Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, have rejected this neocolonial scheme for Gaza, Hamas stated that it is “fully ready to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to an independent technocratic committee and facilitate its work.” (Resistance News Network Mirror, Jan. 14)

This technocratic committee was agreed to as part of the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian Resistance and the Zionist occupation government. Trump’s phony, misnamed “Board of Peace” was not.

Despite the Security Council vote, there is no guarantee that this reactionary Board will have success in disarming the Resistance. Trump’s imperialist bravado does not automatically translate into the absolute control of a situation by the U.S. It is no more true in Palestine than in Venezuela, which is still under a revolutionary government in spite of Trump’s claims that “we will run the country.” (reuters.com, Jan. 3)

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!