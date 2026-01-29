NYC: Mass march for Venezuela. Abolish ICE -Sat., 1/31, 2 PM, 43rd & B’way

As part of the Week of Resistance in Solidarity with Venezuela (Jan 23–31), we are marching to demand the freedom of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, an end to U.S. imperialist war and sanctions, the demilitarization of the Caribbean, and the withdrawal of U.S. military forces surrounding Venezuela.

U.S. imperialism abroad is inseparable from ICE terror at home—the same system that wages war and enforces sanctions abroad criminalizes, cages, and deports working-class and migrant communities here. One struggle, one fight.

No War – Venezuela, Gaza, Iran. Abolish ICE.

Saturday, Jan 31

2:00 PM

Times Square (43rd Street & Broadway)

TO ENDORSE: bit.ly/freepresidentmaduro

Endorsed by: United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), Black Alliance for Peace, NY, NJ Diaspora Pa’lante Collective, Bronx Antiwar Coalition, Workers World Party, Crown Heights Bites Back, Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition, Compas de la Diaspora, Equality Flatbush, Code Pink, Brooklyn Against War, Veterans For Peace, Anti Displacement, NYC, Puerto Rican Alliance, CUNY for Palestine, Peace and Planet News, Friends of Swazi Freedom, NYC Jerico Movement, Puerto Rican Alliance, and more