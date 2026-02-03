Send letters of solidarity to Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores

February 2, 2026

On Jan. 3, the United States bombed Caracas and kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores. They are being held hostage as political prisoners by the U.S. government at MDC (Metropolitan Detention Center) Brooklyn — an imperial prison built to isolate, disappear and intimidate.

Letters cut through that isolation. They assert solidarity, visibility and collective power. They are concrete acts of prisoner solidarity and resistance to imperialism, which relies on silence. Letters refuse that silence. Write to President Maduro and Cilia Flores at the following addresses. Follow the rules listed below.

Nicolás Maduro Moros 00734-506

MDC Brooklyn

Metropolitan Detention Center

P.O. Box 329002

Brooklyn, NY 11232

___________________________

Cilia Flores 00735-506

MDC Brooklyn

Metropolitan Detention Center

P.O. Box 329002

Brooklyn, NY 11232

All mail is opened and inspected by prison guards. Be sure to adhere to the “prison mail rules” as follows:

– Blue or black ink only

– Lined paper only

– Include a return address

– No drawings or symbols

– No stickers, tape or glue

– No scented paper

– No extra enclosures

Write today. But don’t stop there.

Organize your own letter-writing event — with friends, neighbors, students, coworkers or your organization. Turn solidarity into mass action.

Need help hosting a letter-writing session or getting materials together? Reach out to us at Workers World or to @nycantirepressiongroup on Instagram — we’ll support you.

Free Nicolás Maduro! Free Cilia Flores!

End U.S. Sanctions and War on Venezuela!

Free All Political Prisoners!

Follow @FreePresidentMaduro on Instagram for updates and next steps.