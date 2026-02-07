Hamas calls for new global actions against ongoing genocide

February 4, 2026

The following press release was posted Feb. 3, 2026, on Hamas Online English Mirror.

A Global Call for Protests and Pressure Campaigns Against the Continued Aggression and Genocide Targeting Our Palestinian People in the Gaza Strip

In light of the fascist occupation government’s continued brutal aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip through escalating brutal raids and bombardment, committing the most horrific crimes of systematic killing by blowing up and destroying the tents and homes of defenseless civilians, as well as exacerbating their humanitarian suffering:

And as the government of war criminal Netanyahu deliberately continues violating the ceasefire agreement daily, evading its obligations before the mediators, showing contempt for international laws and norms, and flagrantly violating all human values and principles;

We, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), call upon all peoples of our Arab and Islamic Ummah (community) and worldwide to take immediate action in solidarity with our people and just cause, and to stage marches and rallies in cities, capitals, and squares everywhere in protest of the continued aggression by the fascist occupation government against our people in Gaza.

Let the coming days, especially Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays of every week, be a continued global action that expresses the voice of the global conscience against the occupation, aggression, and genocide targeting our people in Gaza.

Let all forms of popular pressure be exerted on the occupation government to stop its brutal aggression, commit to the ceasefire, and immediately begin opening the crossings, relief, and reconstruction.