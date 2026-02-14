Hamas leader says no to disarmament, foreign rule

February 9, 2026

The following article appeared on the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) website on Feb. 7, 2026.

Tehran, Iran — Top official of the Hamas movement Khaled Mashal has strongly rejected calls for disarmament of Gaza, describing them as a step toward facilitating the annihilation and genocide of Palestinians.

Speaking to Al Jazeera TV network, Mashal said efforts to disarm Hamas aim to turn the Palestinian people into easy victims of Israeli attacks. He accused the Israeli regime of attempting to seize Palestinian weapons to arm militias, sow chaos and commit acts of terror.

Mashal called on the U.S., European nations and international forces to engage with Palestine based on principled approaches rather than the regime’s perspective.

He emphasized Hamas’s commitment to Gaza’s reconstruction, ensuring all aid reaches the region and establishing long-term stability. He stressed that Hamas rejects foreign intervention.

The Israeli aggression continues, and Palestinians counter it by balancing rights with their national identity and aspirations, Mashal said, adding that the weapons remaining in Gaza are purely defensive and that resisting forced displacement of Palestinians is one of Hamas’s greatest achievements.

Following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime initiated massive airstrikes, aiming to destroy Hamas and occupy Gaza, but has so far failed to achieve its objectives. The conflict has killed over 71,000 Palestinians, destroyed 70% of homes and infrastructure and triggered severe humanitarian crises, including famine and widespread displacement.