Iran’s foreign minister on negotiations with U.S.

February 11, 2026

The Islamic Republic News Agency released the following statement from an interview Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did with Al Jazeera on Feb 7.

Foreign Minister Araghchi said Iran’s recent talks with Washington marked “a good starting point,” but emphasized that there is still a long way ahead for confidence-building. He underlined that negotiations held on Feb. 6 [with Pres. Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner] were indirect and limited exclusively to the nuclear issue.

At the same time, Araghchi said Iran is ready to reach a reliable agreement regarding enrichment. “The issue of banning enrichment is not negotiable from Iran’s point of view,” Araghchi said, adding that uranium enrichment is Iran’s right and must continue.​ “They were not able to eliminate Iran’s capabilities in this field even through bombing,” he said.​

​Addressing Iran’s missile program, Araghchi reiterated, “Neither now nor in the future can negotiations be held over missiles — because this is a defensive issue.” He also stressed that Iran’s nuclear file can only be resolved through negotiations.

​The foreign minister also addressed Iran’s response to any potential U.S. attack, saying, “If Iran is attacked, we will target U.S. bases in the region.” He made clear that Iran would not attack neighboring countries, drawing a clear distinction “between attacking bases and attacking neighboring states.” Araghchi further noted that the possibility of war always exists, adding that Iran is prepared for such a scenario.

​The new round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. began in Muscat, Oman, with the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman and concluded several hours later. During the talks, the Iranian and U.S. negotiating teams conveyed a set of views, considerations and approaches to one another through Oman’s foreign minister.