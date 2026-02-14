Voices from ‘China Changes Everything’ contributors

By Sue Harris

February 9, 2026

In a continuing effort to open a discussion on the world-changing developments in China, multiple co-authors of the recently released anthology “China Changes Everything” have released a series of short 3-5 minute videos, wherein each author discusses the thinking behind their contributions.

The authors of each chapter in “China Changes Everything” made a series of videos, each author taking their own perspective on China, talking from their own point of view, about a nation rarely analyzed in the West in a specific and friendly way.

In the videos, each writer makes the chapters more accessible and personal. Some viewed China from a socio-political perspective; some, from the point of view of China’s health care system; and others, like Lee Siu Hin, take you down to the subway in Shanghai to see how it functions.

Each video is unique in its perspective, according to the propensity and ability of the author. In some cases — like Lyn Neeley talking about energy production and Janet Mayes about moondust — they use slide shows to illustrate their thinking.

These videos can be used in discussion groups to illustrate and explicate different points and issues. They can also be viewed independently to broaden our understanding of the current reality of China.

The videos can be seen by going to shorturl.at/FsQJe and clicking on the link for each chapter. The collection of videos is also available at shorturl.at/OcRVQ.

You can purchase the book, China Changes Everything with a 60% discount at shorturl.at/FsQJe.

You can also order a discounted copy of “China Changes Everything” at the IngramSpark website, tinyurl.com/3kekcp2n. The online book is available at Apple Books, Barnes & Noble and Kobo.